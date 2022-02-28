ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Investors who think the stock market is back to normal should stay 'humble' and position for continued Russia-Ukraine uncertainty, Mohamed El-Erian says

By Phil Rosen
  • Investors shouldn't believe the market is back to "normal" right now despite last week's rally, Mohamed El-Erian wrote in an op-ed.
  • Among other factors, normality won't last long if things escalate in Ukraine and if sanctions destroy the Russian economy, he said.
  • As Russian forces fight in Ukraine, Russia is dealing with a closed stock market, a cratering ruble, and stringent sanctions from Western nations.

