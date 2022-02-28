California to drop school mask mandate after March 11

A teacher in Oakland instructs second graders wearing masks, Aug. 11, 2021. | Santiago Mejia/San Francisco Chronicle via AP, Pool

California will lift its masking requirement for unvaccinated people starting Tuesday and allow schools and child care centers to relax their mask policies after March 11, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Monday.

The highly anticipated update, which largely aligns with the accelerated timelines from Washington state and Oregon, caps weeks of speculation over when the Newsom administration would begin to roll back some of the nation’s strictest classroom restrictions.

“California continues to adjust our policies based on the latest data and science, applying what we’ve learned over the past two years to guide our response to the pandemic,” Newsom said in a statement ahead of the announcement.

Counties and school districts can continue to impose their own mask rules, however, which means schools across the state are unlikely to drop the requirements simultaneously. California officials continue to “strongly recommend” masking in schools as well as for those who are unvaccinated .

California’s ease-up follows Friday’s sweeping proclamation from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that most U.S. communities can now go mask-optional as cases plummet. For the first time, the health agency added classrooms to the list of safe settings, even as most states have already dispensed with school masks.

In California, masks will still be required in high-risk places such as public transit, hospitals and nursing homes, as well as in correctional facilities and shelters.

Oregon and Washington will also lift their indoor mask mandates for unvaccinated individuals on Tuesday. Oregon plans to drop its school mask mandate after March 11, while Washington will release its updated school mask guidance sometime next week. Meanwhile, New York's Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul on Sunday moved up her own state's removal of the mandate to Wednesday.

The CDC’s revised guidance gave state and local leaders the backing to lift school mask requirements as the fights over mandates have reached a fever pitch. At least 26 districts have already made their own decisions to let students choose if they want to cover their faces, and at least one of those found itself in a standoff with teachers who skipped work in protest.

Last week California school boards begged Newsom to offer a specific strategy for offloading restrictions, citing growing “agitation” in the days since he eased the mask mandates for the general public but left them in place for schools.

The Newsom administration has been negotiating with the state’s powerful teachers unions over an off-ramp to pandemic restrictions. The governor said when he announced the relaxation of the statewide indoor mandate that teachers had needed more time to decide about the path forward for schools, in part because of the relatively low vaccination rates for younger children.

The California Teachers Association warned on Monday that reaction to the state's policy change "will be mixed."

"Simply put, while some students are ready to immediately remove their masks, others remain very afraid," the CTA statement said. "We urge local school districts to continue to work with educators and families and to act cautiously while prioritizing the safety of students, educators, and their families."