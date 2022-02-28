ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Ukraine's Svitolina refuses to play against Russia's Potapova in Monterrey

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2emNey_0eRVlg7600
Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - January 19, 2022 Ukraine's Elina Svitolina in action during her second round match against France's Harmony Tan REUTERS/Morgan Sette

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Ukrainian tennis player Elina Svitolina said she would not play her round of 32 match against Russia's Anastasia Potapova in the Monterrey Open unless tennis' governing bodies followed the recommendations made by the International Olympic Committee.

The IOC's executive said on Friday that Russian and Belarusian national flags should not be displayed at international sports events following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. read more

On Monday, the IOC's executive board went further and recommended sports federations to ban Russian and Belarusian athletes and officials from competing in events, but Svitolina made her feelings known before the latest release.

"We Ukrainian players requested to ATP, WTA and ITF to follow the recommendations of the IOC to accept Russian or Belarusian nationals only as neutral athletes, without displaying any national symbols, colours, flags or anthems," Svitolina said.

"Accordingly, I want to announce that I will not play tomorrow in Monterrey, nor any other match against Russian or Belarusian tennis players until our organizations take this necessary decision."

In a separate but similar statement earlier on Monday, Ukrainian women's tennis players including Marta Kostyuk and Lesia Tsurenko called on the WTA to pull all tournaments from Russia following the invasion of Ukraine.

Athletes from Ukraine and other nations have urged international bodies to take action after Russia launched its invasion by land, air and sea last week following a declaration of war by President Vladimir Putin.

Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a "special operation" that it says is not designed to occupy territory but to destroy its southern neighbour's military capabilities and capture what it regards as dangerous nationalists.

"We Ukrainian tennis players would like to express our great surprise and dissatisfaction with the lack of any response with the situation with our motherland," the statement said.

"It is especially strange that in prior cases of social injustice and sexual harassment the response of WTA was prompt, appropriate and bold.

"We demand that WTA immediately condemn Russian government, pull all tournaments out of Russia and approach ITF to do the same. Stop the war. Stop Russian aggression. Bring peace to our homes. Be human."

The WTA did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

On Sunday, the Ukrainian Tennis Federation urged the sport's governing body the International Tennis Federation (ITF) to immediately expel Russia and Belarus from the organisation and ban Russia from team and individual tournaments. read more

Reporting by Aadi Nair in Bengaluru, editing by Pritha Sarkar

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 7

James Mitchell
2d ago

It's scary how so many people think it's acceptable to hate and discriminate against every person from Russia because of the Russian military invasion of Ukraine. Do people want to make it illegal to be Russian and do anything in life?

Reply(3)
6
Related
WEKU

Why should Americans care about Ukraine? The answer is simple

The standoff between Ukraine and Russia is about more than just those two countries, it's about global security and an attempt to "rewrite rules on which the world is based", says Ukraine's minister of foreign affairs. And he adds that's precisely why Americans should care. Dmytro Kuleba estimates Russia has...
FOREIGN POLICY
Daily Mail

Cargo ship 'belonging to Russian bank that is pivotal' to country's defence sector and among those targeted by UK government sanctions against Moscow is SEIZED in the English Channel

A cargo ship bound for St. Petersburg was intercepted in the English Channel early on Saturday as the latest trade sanctions begin to hit at the Russian economy. The 416ft commercial boat named the 'Baltic Leader' is understood to belong to Promsvyazbank, one of the five major Russian banks which were hit with crippling EU sanctions this week, and was seized in the English Channel early on Saturday morning.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Monterrey#Ioc#Russian#Belarusian#Ukrainian#Atp#Wta
The Independent

‘Thousands will die, they will be killed from every window,’ Ukraine defence minister warns Russia

As many Russian soldiers will die in Ukraine as during the two Chechen wars, Ukraine’s defence minister has warned.“Thousands. Thousands,” Oleksii Reznikov said, calling on Russians to take to the streets and demand an end to the war.“Hide your loved ones if they are dear to you. Don’t send them to certain death. They will be killed from every window in every Ukrainian city,” he pleaded.Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky has repeatedly warned that his country will defend itself.“When you attack us, you will see our faces, not our backs ... War is a great misfortune and it comes at a great price,” he said. “People lose their money, reputation, freedom,...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
Country
Russia
NewsBreak
Sports
Washington Post

Putin’s war drives Trump’s personality cult to new lows

Not since the days after Sept. 11, 2001, have Americans been as united on an issue of foreign policy as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. In the new Washington Post-ABC poll, 80 percent of Americans, including more than three quarters of Democrats and Republicans, view Russia as unfriendly or an enemy — the highest level of animosity toward Moscow since the Cold War. But Russian President Vladimir Putin still has one prominent American admirer: former president Donald Trump. And in the United States, Putin’s war has taken Trump’s personality cult to new lows.
POTUS
Reuters

Reuters

340K+
Followers
291K+
Post
157M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy