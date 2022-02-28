3 Oil Stocks to Avoid on This Mega Demand Rally

The shares of Marathon Oil (NYSE: MRO) have not yet reached the highs observed in 2018 despite the surge in benchmark oil prices, arising from geopolitical tensions between Russia and Ukraine. The company is engaged in exploration and production of oil & natural gas in the Eagle Ford, Bakken, STACK, and SCOOP regions in the U.S. In 2021, the company reported 347 mboed of oil & natural gas sales with a similar production level targeted for 2022. The company has also maintained a prudent capital investment plan of $1.2 billion in 2022 consistent with the cost curtailment measures implemented in 2020. Per the Trefis machine learning engine which analyzes historical stock price movements, MRO stock has a 51% chance of a rise over the next month (21 trading days). See our analysis Marathon Oil Stock Chance of Rise for more details. (related: More Room For Growth In ConocoPhillips Stock?)

STOCKS ・ 9 DAYS AGO