Spoilers below for anyone who hasn’t yet watched the latest episode of The Walking Dead Season 11, so be warned!. The post-Super Bowl weekend marked the TV return of AMC’s The Walking Dead, which is kicking off the second eight-episode stretch of its eleventh and final season. The winter premiere, titled “No Other Way,” featured what was essentially the defeat of the polarizing villain group The Reapers, with Lynn Collins’ Leah being allowed to go off on her own after the other survivors were offed by Maggie. Leah wasn’t the only one making a presumed temporary departure, though, as the episode ended with Negan taking his own leave of absence after making it seem as if he might murder Maggie as a way to dissipate their ongoing tension.

