Lava Hot Springs, ID

Fire leaves inside of building in ruin

By News Team
 2 days ago
LAVA HOT SPRINGS, Idaho (KIFI) - A fire in Lava Hot Springs leaves the inside of a building burned and scarred.

Currently, the cause of the fire is unknown though foul play is not suspected at this time.

No injuries were reported.

Lava Hot Springs Fire Chief Ken Fagnant says the weather gave them some new challenges Sunday.

"Due to the bitter cold, we has some issues with some fittings and things on the fire apparatus freezing up. But we were able to effect some workarounds and were able to do the job in spite of that," Chief Fagnant said.

The building was undergoing a remodel at the time of the fire.

Chief Fagnant says thanks to some interagency cooperation with the Inkom Fire Department, the fire was able to be dealt with and contained.

Idaho Falls, ID
Local news and information in Idaho Falls and Pocatello, ID from KIFI Local News 8, Where the News Comes First.

