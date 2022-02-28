Here’s what’s coming to Netflix UK in March 2022

Havana Rose Liu seems to be having a pandemic moment. After small supporting roles in the streaming movies "Mayday" and "The Sky is Everywhere" and on the Netflix series "The Chair," the actress - who wasn't on anyone's radar six months ago - is starring in her first feature film. In the taut thriller "No Exit," Liu plays a drug addict named Darby, waylaid by a winter storm while en route from a Northern California rehab facility to Salt Lake City. Waiting out the bad weather in a rundown rest stop with four other travelers - an ex-Marine (Dennis Haysbert), his nurse wife (Dale Dickey) and two shifty young men (Danny Ramirez and David Rysdahl) - Darby discovers a little girl (Mila Harris) who is bound and gagged in the back of a van. It doesn't take Darby long to figure out whose van it is, but Damien Power's movie (adapted by Andrew Barrar and Gabriel Ferrari from a book by Taylor Adams) still has a couple more tricks up its sleeve before things resolve themselves. The story is suspenseful and sometimes shockingly violent - mostly involving a nail-gun (ouch) - but Liu shines as the resourceful yet troubled heroine, seeking not just to prevent an abduction but to redeem herself. R. Available on Hulu. Contains strong violence, crude language and some drug elements. 105 minutes.

