ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Mind, Body & Soul Race set for March 5

By Biancca Ball
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0M0Gce_0eRVkPEg00

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – The Department of Parks and Recreation and Greater Jackson Arts Council will host the 5 th annual Mind, Body & Soul Race on Saturday, May 5.

The event will be held at the Russell C. Davis Planetarium located at 201 East Pascagoula Street. Race categories consist of the 5K, 1 Mile Run/Walk and Youth Fun Run. Virtual race options are available.

Patti LaBelle to perform at Thalia Mara Hall

The last day to register online will be on Friday, March 3 by 5:59 p.m. Onsite cash-only registration is available beginning at 7:00 a.m. the day of the event, and the race will begin at 8:00 a.m.

The first 100 people to register will receive a participation medal and race T-shirt. City leaders request the donation of two canned goods to a local food pantry.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WJTV 12

Merit Health Wesley to hold blood drives

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Merit Health Wesley will host two blood drives on Thursday, March 3 and Thursday, March 24. The first blood drive will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 4. The second blood drive will be held from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 24. Both […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

5K, free health screenings to be held in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The National African American Male Wellness Agency will host the wellness Walk/Run 5K and offer free health screenings to participants in Jackson. The goal of the run is to raise awareness for preventable health diseases. Registered participants will receive free health screenings for diabetes, BMI, prostate cancer, HIV/AIDS, glucose and more. […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

LIST: Easter 2022 events in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Easter will be celebrated on Sunday, April 17 this year. Make sure you don’t miss out on these special Easter events! Central Mississippi: March 21 – Paint a Standing Easter Bunny – Brandon Ends March 26 – Easter Coloring Contest – Jackson April 2 – Free Easter Egg Hunt – Jackson […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

What is Ash Wednesday?

Because Lent falls during the transition from winter to spring, it also signifies new life, a common theme associated with Easter.
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pascagoula, MS
Local
Mississippi Lifestyle
Jackson, MS
Lifestyle
City
Jackson, MS
Local
Mississippi Government
Jackson, MS
Government
WJTV 12

Mississippians take part in Ash Wednesday

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Ash Wednesday is a very important time for Christians around the world. During the 40 day observance of Lent, people pray, fast, repent and give. May will do something for themselves or for others. Lent will end on Easter Sunday.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

“A Day To Die” star talks filming in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Brooke Butler discusses her upcoming film “A DAY TO DIE” starring alongside Bruce Willis, Frank Grillo, and Kevin Dillon in theaters on March 4th. Cinemark Pearl 17 and XD Movie Times | Showtimes and Tickets | Pearl | Fandango
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

JSU theatre department to host play ‘Afro Angel’

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson State University’s (JSU) Department of Theatre will host the play “Afro Angel.” The play was written by Prince Duren, director of theatre, and the central themes of the production deal with issues in urban inner-city life, such as gentrification, economic inequality, and PTSD. The play will be held at JSU, […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

SCRMC to hold free skin cancer screenings

LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – South Central Regional Medical Center (SCRMC) will hold free skin cancer screenings on Wednesday, March 23. Brittany Gardner FNP with South Central Dermatology will provide the screenings from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at South Central Place in Laurel by Kroger. No appointments are needed. The screenings take about 10 minutes.
LAUREL, MS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patti Labelle
WJTV 12

Clinton to host April 2022 spring cleanup

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Clinton will host a Spring Cleanup April 2-9 (except April 3) from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. During the event, the city will provide dumpsters for neighbors to drop off any yard waste, bulky items or other household debris free of charge. Dumpsters will be at the old […]
CLINTON, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soul#Canned Goods#Thalia Mara Hall
WJTV 12

Mississippi Schools for the Deaf, Blind to hold job fair

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Schools for the Deaf and Blind will host the 2022 Teacher Job Fair on Saturday, March 5. District administrators and directors will be available to discuss employment opportunities for the 2022-2023 school year. The fair is open to teachers, support staff and anyone interested in a career in the […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Canton Manor to be renovated with $750K

CANTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Canton Manor will be renovated with a $750,000 subsidy. The Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas approved the Affordable Housing Program subsidy for the Central Mississippi Housing and Development Corporation. The money will be used to rehabilitate the 64-unit Canton Manor in Canton. The living quarters serve people with intellectual and […]
CANTON, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson mayor to lift mask mandate

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba announced that he will be lifting the mask mandate for the city soon. Lumumba said he consulted with the COVID Task Force and believes a mask mandate is no longer necessary. He added that he expects the mandate to be lifted before the St. Paddy’s Day […]
JACKSON, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
WJTV 12

MDHS offering home weatherization assistance

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Human Services (MDHS) is offering weatherization assistance through the Home Weatherization Program. Low-income Mississippians are encouraged to apply. The following services are available: Ceiling, wall and floor insulation Energy conservation education Air infiltration reduction Furnace repair or replacement Heating duct improvements Priority is given to the following: […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Mississippi tourism generated $7B in 2021

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Tourism Association (MTA) announced that statewide tourism had a $7 billion impact on the state economy in 2021. MTA leaders announced the following details on Wednesday: Mississippi welcomed 23.4 million visitors in 2021. Visitors spent $6.7 billion in local economies. Visitors generated $677 million in state and local taxes. […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Sullivan’s Marketplace to host job fair

MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – Sullivan’s Marketplace will host a job fair on Saturday, March 5. The job fair will be from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Sullivan’s Marketplace on Calhoun Station Parkway in Madison. Leaders are looking to hire employees for the bakery department.
MADISON, MS
WJTV 12

Mental health program launched in Hinds County congregations

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A mental health support program has been launched in Hinds County congregations to extend support to Black communities. The Mississippi Public Health Institute (MSPHI) and the Mississippi Department of Mental Health (DMH) are partnering with congregations to implement the “Congressional Recovery Outreach Program” (CROP). The goals of CROP are as […]
HINDS COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy