Mind, Body & Soul Race set for March 5
JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – The Department of Parks and Recreation and Greater Jackson Arts Council will host the 5 th annual Mind, Body & Soul Race on Saturday, May 5.
The event will be held at the Russell C. Davis Planetarium located at 201 East Pascagoula Street. Race categories consist of the 5K, 1 Mile Run/Walk and Youth Fun Run. Virtual race options are available.Patti LaBelle to perform at Thalia Mara Hall
The last day to register online will be on Friday, March 3 by 5:59 p.m. Onsite cash-only registration is available beginning at 7:00 a.m. the day of the event, and the race will begin at 8:00 a.m.
The first 100 people to register will receive a participation medal and race T-shirt. City leaders request the donation of two canned goods to a local food pantry.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.
Comments / 0