Continuing our theme with stores in Berkshire County that no longer exist but that most of us loved (see the Bradlees article here), I thought the latest retailer that I would spotlight is Radio Shack. When it came to convenience, Radio Shack checked all of the boxes for me. Depending on where I lived at the time, the three locations I visited on a regular basis consisted of the North Adams, Pittsfield, and Great Barrington stores. The Great Barrington location in particular was a gem because it was literally a 10-second drive from the Great Barrington radio station (WSBS) to the store.

BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA ・ 6 DAYS AGO