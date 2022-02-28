Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner’s Relationship Timeline
CharlotteObserver.com
2 days ago
Second chances! Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner may have met in the 80s, but it took the couple years before their connection blossomed into something more. The actor was previously married to Cindy Silva from 1978 to 1994. Over the course of his first marriage, Costner and Silva welcomed daughter Lily...
Over the weekend at the SAG Awards, Kevin Costner and his wife Christine Baumgartner stole the show with their stunning wardrobe. So, before the couple tied the knot in 2004, what kept the “Yellowstone” star from marrying the love of his life? Let’s dig a little deeper into the couple’s history.
Kevin Costner and his wife, Christine Baumgartner, enjoyed a rare public date night at the SAG Awards! See the pics!. Kevin Costner changed out his holster and cowboy hat for a tuxedo as he hit the SAG Awards red carpet, alongside his stunning wife, Christine Baumgartner. The Yellowstone star wore a standard black tux, as his wife stunned in a plunging, sparkling peach gown. Costner, who stars as John Dutton in Paramount’s show, lead the ensemble on the red carpet after their co-star rejected getting the COVID-19 vaccine.
Kevin Costner’s kids! The actor has welcomed seven children with three partners over the years. The California native started dating Cindy Silva in 1975 while they attended California State University, Fullerton. The pair tied the knot three years later and went on to welcome three little ones — Annie, Lily and Joe — born in 1984, 1986 and 1988, respectively.
Kevin Costner hit the red carpet for the 2022 SAG Awards with his wife Christine Baumgartner. Kevin looked suave in his tuxedo and Christine stunning in a sparkly peach gown as they talked with “Extra’s” Jenn Lahmers and Adam Glassman. Breaking down their fashion, Christine revealed she was wearing Tony Ward Couture, while Kevin added, “She picked Baroni for me.”
