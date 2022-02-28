Mardi Gras Shrimp Boil

There isn’t ANY concern with regards to the weather over ALL of Southeast Louisiana for Fat Tuesday! From a cold morning in the 30s over the Northshore to 40s along the South Shore, we’ll all end up in the upper 60s to around 70° this afternoon with just a few high in the sky clouds, but there’s NO chance of rain at all! If you like mild temps, you’ll love the rest of the week with highs in the low 70s on Wednesday, mid 70s on Thursday, and mid to upper 70s on Friday with just a little push of higher humidity. Over the weekend, we’ll warm to around 80° with noticeably higher humidity, and a very slight chance of an isolated shower or thunderstorm too. I don’t see the next likeliest chance of widespread rain holding off until next week. Have a safe, and great day!

