ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Mardi Gras Shrimp Boil

By Deena Manzanares, Chelsea Perkins
ABC 4
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Good Things Utah) Chef Austin Buhler is in the Kitchen with us today talking Mardi Gras! Make this Shrimp Boil and celebrate with your friends and family tomorrow!. ● 2 tablespoons Buhler’s Gourmet Seasoned Salt. ● 1 teaspoon Tony Chachere’s Creole Seasoning. ● 2 bay leaves. ●...

www.abc4.com

Comments / 0

Related
KSDK

Soulard prepares for Mardi Gras

The annual fun in St. Louis was squashed last year due to COVID-19. Mardi Gras had to go virtual. But this weekend, businesses are hoping for a big turnout.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KXLY

A brief history of Mardi Gras

The history of Mardi Gras originates in what is now Italy. Dating back thousands of years to pagan spring and fertility rites, the holiday grew into its present form in heavily Roman Catholic countries. Also known as Carnival in many parts of the world, the holiday takes place right before Lent and is all about celebrating before a season of fasting and penance.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Odessa American

Mardi Gras Spring Fundraiser

Adinvita: School of Design Thinking has scheduled a Mardi Gras Spring fundraiser with Dueling Pianos by the Eighty Eights Show at 7 p.m. Friday at the Odessa Marriott Hotel & Conference Center, Junior Ballroom, 305 E. Fifth St. The event will include a fun night of interactive musical sing along,...
ODESSA, TX
KTLA.com

Celebrating Mardi Gras with Mardi Gras Tuesday in Sherman Oaks

Keith Adams and his wife Leslie, owners of Mardi Gras Tuesday in Sherman Oaks, joined us live to tell us about their family-run restaurant and how they’re celebrating Mardi Gras. Mardi Gras Tuesday is located at 14543 Ventura Blvd. in Sherman Oaks. Visit the restaurant’s website for more information....
FOOD & DRINKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
WDSU

Beautiful for Mardi Gras Today!

There isn’t ANY concern with regards to the weather over ALL of Southeast Louisiana for Fat Tuesday! From a cold morning in the 30s over the Northshore to 40s along the South Shore, we’ll all end up in the upper 60s to around 70° this afternoon with just a few high in the sky clouds, but there’s NO chance of rain at all! If you like mild temps, you’ll love the rest of the week with highs in the low 70s on Wednesday, mid 70s on Thursday, and mid to upper 70s on Friday with just a little push of higher humidity. Over the weekend, we’ll warm to around 80° with noticeably higher humidity, and a very slight chance of an isolated shower or thunderstorm too. I don’t see the next likeliest chance of widespread rain holding off until next week. Have a safe, and great day!
LOUISIANA STATE
Santa Barbara Edhat

Mardi Gras in Santa Barbara

Mardi Gras came to Santa Barbara on Saturday 26 February, thanks to Teresa Kuskey Nowak and her energetic La Boheme dancers! Teresa is the feathered lady here. The group gathered at the corner of State and Victoria at 5PM in front of the Brazil Arts Cafe. Which, unfortunately, was in the process of closing. Here the dancers posed for a huge group photo.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Wyoming News

The first televised Mardi Gras

In 1949, the first televised Mardi Gras aired. NBC affiliate WDSU carried seven parades and the local Iris ball. This meant that those who weren’t able to attend in person could still participate in some of the festivities. General Electric sponsored the broadcast. New Orleans broadcast journalist Mel Leavitt anchored the show and would become synonymous with the holiday for an entire generation.
CELEBRATIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Austin Butler
Person
Spice
ABC 4

Where to taste our local culture! Plus a BONUS recipe

(Good Things Utah) Serving the Utah community since 1928, Community Nursing Services is a non-profit that sets the standard for compassionate and high-quality Home Health or Hospice. They offer personalized care to patients and families who have experienced illness or injury; all in the comfort of their own homes. CNS is proud to have a skilled team of nurses, social workers, medical directors, and aides that approach homecare proactively and truly care about the patients they see every day.
UTAH STATE
Wyoming News

Mardi Gras arrives in America

In 1703, the French Canadian explorer Jean-Baptiste Le Moyne de Bienville helped organize the first American Mardi Gras party. Based in Louisiana, de Bienville immediately began thinking larger after his first party. He organized a secret society centered around Mardi Gras, which was succeeded several years later by the Boeuf Gras Society, which lasted until the Civil War. Their signature act before the holiday? Parading a bull’s head through the streets.
LOUISIANA STATE
ABC 4

Best Coleman hot tub

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. What better way to enjoy those long summer days than relaxing in a hot tub in your own garden?. They are a fun place to hang out with family and friends, while being great for stress relief, easing sore and aching muscles, improving circulation and helping with sleep disorders.
LIFESTYLE
ABC 4

Massaman Curry

(Good Things Utah) Nicea and Randy Crane are in the kitchen cooking up Massaman Curry for lunch. Something you and your whole family will savor and enjoy. Print for your records at home here and follow Randy on his Instagram for more information!. Don’t forget to share and tag your...
UTAH STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shrimp#Clams#Food Drink#Gourmet Seasoned Salt#Creole Seasoning
ABC 4

Best sparkling water maker

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Many people enjoy carbonated water as an alternative to drinks with various additives, but picking the right sparkling water maker could easily make or break the experience. Whether you plan to make sparkling water or a number of other possible sodas and carbonated beverages, a carbonating machine is a great kitchen item to have around.
LIFESTYLE
ABC 4

Best cheese knife set

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Building beautiful cheese boards and charcuterie trays continue to be the most popular trend for serving appetizers at dinner parties. To showcase your selection of cheeses, the right set of knives to slice and serve your soft and hard cheeses is a necessary accessory.
SHOPPING
ABC 4

The best crystal decanter set

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. If you have a bar cart or cocktail station at home, adding a crystal decanter set is an easy and elegant way to step up your setup. Despite their similar appearance, crystal is a different form of glass from your everyday pints and flutes. It’s heavier and stronger due to its lead content, and it’s usually more expensive than standard glass. But if you take your imbibing seriously, nothing sets you apart like a crystal decanter and some brilliant matching glasses. Our favorite is the.
SHOPPING
ABC 4

How to plan the perfect lazy Sunday

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Lazy Sunday sounds like a novel idea, but the concept isn’t without its merits. Taking the time to unwind and find peace on Sunday can set you up for success for the rest of the week. When it comes...
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Mardi Gras
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
ABC 4

The best shaved ice machine 2021

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. As temperatures rise and you spend more time outside, you’ll likely want a fun way to keep cool. Shaved ice machines provide a delicious way to beat the heat, and you can even start your own small business with one.
SMALL BUSINESS
ABC 4

Best Brabantia trash can

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. When shopping for a Brabantia trash can, you need to find a model that is not only large enough for your needs but also fits in well with your decor and operates in the manner that you desire. The eye-catching Brabantia 9-Gallon Dual-Compartment Rectangular Touch Trash Can has two bins, so you can easily sort your kitchen trash into waste and recyclables or organic and non-organic waste.
BEAUTY & FASHION
ABC 4

Best Traeger grill

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. As a trusted name in the world of grilling and smoking, Traeger grills turn grilling into an art form. They’ve earned their reputation by building grills that last. But even more importantly, they produce results that rival any barbeque restaurant. They come in all sizes, from tailgate-sized portable models to backyard behemoths for entertaining a crowd. Our favorite is the Traeger Pro Series 34 for its combination of grill size and ease of use. But Traeger has other great grills in store. Keep reading our buying guide, and you’re sure to find the perfect one for you.
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy