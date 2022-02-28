ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Music

What does it take to fully create an album? Houndmouth breaks down the production process

By Alisha Sweeney
cpr.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn an early morning, Matthew Myers of indie folk band Houndmouth swung into the Indie Lounge to dish on all...

www.cpr.org

Comments / 0

The Guardian

Syl Johnson, much-sampled blues, funk and soul singer, dies aged 85

Syl Johnson, the blues, funk and soul singer whose work was much sampled in US hip-hop, has died aged 85. No cause of death was announced by his family, who said of Johnson: “He lived his life as a singer, musician and entrepreneur who loved black music … A fiery, fierce, fighter, always standing for the pursuit of justice as it related to his music and sound, he will truly be missed by all who crossed his path.”
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Hear Mark Lanegan Duet With Kurt Cobain on ‘Where Did You Sleep Last Night’

Click here to read the full article. The news of Mark Lanegan’s death broke early this afternoon, and it’s already sending shockwaves across the rock landscape. The former Screaming Trees frontman was a towering figure in the history of grunge. Starting in 1986 with their LP Clairvoyance, Lanegan and his bandmates set the stage for Nirvana, Pearl Jam, Soundgarden, and so much music that followed in their wake. The Nineties would have unfolded in imaginably different ways without his influence. For a tiny bit of proof, check out this rendition of “Where Did You Sleep Last Night” from Lanegan’s 1990 solo...
MUSIC
State
Indiana State
American Songwriter

Eddie Vedder Postpones Solo Tour Dates Following COVID Cases Within Touring Camp

Eddie Vedder has postponed two California dates on his solo tour after several people within his touring crew tested positive for COVID-19. The Pearl Jam singer revealed on social media that shows scheduled for Feb. 15 at the Magnolia in San Diego and Feb. 17 at the YouTube Theater in Los Angeles were being postponed to later dates in February. The Los Angeles show has been rescheduled for Feb. 25 and San Diego for Feb. 27, according to Pearl Jam’s official website.
LOS ANGELES, CA
New Haven Register

The 6-Step Process to Creating Engaging Content

Influencer marketing is everywhere. If you have been following influencer marketing since its inception about 15 years ago (yes, before Instagram even existed), which started with paid blog posts and sponsored tweets, one word has been at the center of the industry: authenticity. The success of an influencer marketing campaign...
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
Billboard

Dominican Producer Xtassy, Of Famed Production Duo A&X, Dies at 37

Xtassy of the famed Dominican production duo A&X (Alcover and Xtassy) has passed away at the age of 37; at press time Billboard could not confirm his cause of death. The heartbreaking news was confirmed by his longtime colleague Alcover (real name: Milton Restituyo) on Instagram around midnight on Friday (Feb. 4).
MUSIC
Complex

The Weeknd to Premiere ‘The Dawn FM Experience’ Special on Prime Video

The Weeknd will debut The Dawn FM Experience, a fully immersive music special inspired by his latest album, Dawn FM, exclusively on Prime Video on Saturday, February 26. “I’m ecstatic to partner with Amazon to premiere the most elaborate live TV special I’ve ever done,” the “Out of Time” singer said in a statement. “Welcome to the next phase of Dawn FM—a purgatory otherworld where live performance, theater, and performance art collide for a night out at the club.”
MUSIC
Parade

So Exactly How Does Time Travel Work on Outlander? Let's Break Down What We Know

Let’s be honest with ourselves: No one’s watching the time-traveling romance drama Outlander for a scientific exploration of how time travel could possibly exist. Viewers are here for the romance; we know it, the show knows it. Outlander, which is based on Diana Gabaldon’s popular series of novels, is much more focused on what happens when our heroine Claire (Caitriona Balfe) travels from 1945 back to 1743 and meets Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan), the Scottish highlander who turns out to be the love of her life, rather than how she does it. Still, it’s hard to watch a TV series with that kind of premise and not wonder. That’s why we’re here to help! Below, find some answers—and, not surprisingly, even more questions—to the who, what, where, when, why, and yes, how of time travel on Outlander.
TV SERIES
K96 FM

Jason Aldean Sells Majority of His Music Catalog to Spirit Music Group for $100M

Independent music publisher Spirit Music Group has acquired 90 percent of Jason Aldean’s recorded music catalog, the company announced Thursday (Feb. 24). The deal — reportedly a $100 million deal — includes the acquisition of Aldean’s first nine albums, from his 2005 eponymous debut to his 2019 project, 9. Neighboring rights and sound exchange royalties are included in the deal, and the singer will keep income interest.
MUSIC
Laredo Morning Times

Avril Lavigne Lights Up the Roxy With Travis Barker and Machine Gun Kelly for ‘Love Sux’ Release: Concert Review

In the 20 years since Avril Lavigne set fire to the music scene with her debut album, “Let Go,” the princess of pop-punk has lived several lives. She’s released six albums since then, incorporating every genre from bubblegum pop to R&B, rock and even J-pop. But as the ever-youthful Lavigne took the stage at the Roxy Theatre in West Hollywood Friday night, fresh off the release of her newest album, “Love Sux,” it was as if no time had passed at all.
CELEBRITIES
NME

Roxy Music to reissue all eight studio albums on vinyl across 2022

Roxy Music have announced a vinyl reissue series which will see the band reissuing all eight of their studio albums. The reissue series will begin on April 1 when the band reissue their self-titled debut album (which turns 50 this year) and its follow-up, ‘For Your Pleasure’. All...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Neil Diamond Sells Songwriting, Recording Catalog to Universal Music Group

Click here to read the full article. Neil Diamond has sold his publishing and master recordings to Universal Music Group in the latest major catalog deal. No financial terms were disclosed. Along with his publishing and masters, the deal includes 110 unreleased tracks, an unreleased album, and archival video footage. UMG will also handle any future Diamond music if the musician decides to return to the studio.  Over his career, Diamond built up one of the most robust catalogs in pop as both a performer and songwriter. His major hits include songs like “Cracklin’ Rosie,” “I Am… I Said,” “Song Sung Blue,”...
MUSIC
Daily Mail

Longtime Estee Lauder senior executive, 65, is FIRED from his $10m-a-year job after he posted a meme with the n-word and joke about COVID on his personal Instagram

Estee Lauder has fired its senior brand executive after he posted a racial slur in a Sesame Street-themed joke about the coronavirus on his personal Instagram. John Demsey, 65, who handled MAC and Clinique - two of the company's biggest brands - was forced out of the cosmetic company after 31 years amid growing public pressure regarding his post of a mock children's book cover which showed Big Bird at the bedside Mr. Snuffleupagus, who has a thermometer in his mouth.
BUSINESS

