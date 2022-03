EVO has revealed that Super Smash Bros. will not be a part of their tournament in 2022. On Twitter, the organization explained when their announcement of games for this year would take place. However, the second part of the statement told fans that Nintendo had decided not to renew their partnership with EVO. Noticably, fans are upset that one of the most popular multiplayer games for the last decade and chance will not be at the event. This marks just the latest moment of frustration between fans of the competitive scene in Nintendo games and the beloved company. The coronavirus pandemic has only put more of a spotlight on how they clamped down on Smash Bros. tournaments and tweaked Splatoon contests as well. However, there's little fans of the company can do about this as Nintendo does have legal backing to dictate some of these contests. For EVO viewers, it is a bit of a blow to an event the entire gaming community enjoys.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO