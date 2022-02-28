ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

The Influential Black Fashion Designers You Should Know

By Jian DeLeon, James Harris, Matthew Henson, Aria Hughes, Mike DeStefano
Complex
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile black fashion designers are a rarity in the industry, there are many who have made great strides—not only in their designs, but in creating opportunities for...

www.complex.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hypebae

Suicoke Travels to Italy for Its SS22 Collection

Cult-favorite brand Suicoke transports us to an Italian resort for its Spring/Summer 2022 collection, looking to 20th century architecture as its muse. Venturing to Lake Como for a highly romantic backdrop to the melange of 90’s-inspired garments, the functionality of the historic buildings emphasizes the latest drop’s crisp silhouettes and elegant lines.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

The 15 Best Designer Tote Bags That Carry It All

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission. The best designer tote bags are undoubtedly the chicest way to carry more than your phone, keys and wallet — think your laptop, a change of shoes or a backup sweater. Perhaps they can hold even on-the-go beauty elixirs and a complete lunch, too. But more than being practical, extra-roomy bags are becoming more coveted, possibly, than the trendiest of mini bags.More from WWDInside Moynat's Workshop in Paris12 Tote Bags Perfect For Your...
APPAREL
NYLON

6 Emerging Designers To Know From Copenhagen Fashion Week Fall 2022

Each season, Copenhagen Fashion Week brings forward an explosion of color, prints, patterns and fun silhouettes to add to your wardrobe rotation. Over the years, the Danish capital has become one of the best fashion cities to watch for emerging designers, too. While most people know Copenhagen for home-grown brands like Ganni or Stine Goya, there’s a whole hub of young names experimenting with knitwear, focusing on sustainability, and upcycling clothes in new, creative ways.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Barbie Teams With Harlem’s Fashion Row on High-fashion Editorial Styled by Black Designers

Click here to read the full article. Barbie and Harlem’s Fashion Row are not just toying around. The two have teamed up in recognition of Black History Month. Together they will celebrate the work of  Hanifa, Kimberly Goldson and Rich Fresh via a high-fashion editorial styled by the three Black designers.More from WWDBarbie as an Instagram StarTu Lizé RTW Fall 2022Gianluca Capannolo RTW Fall 2022 The editorial’s featured looks are exact replicas of Hanifa’s, Goldson’s and Rich Fresh’s original designs in pint-sized form and will be showcased on a range of diverse Barbie dolls. The editorial furthers Barbie’s efforts of encouraging representation as...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jackie Kennedy
New York Post

Best glasses frames for men and women in every style for spring 2022

Sooner than later, March showers will bring April flowers, and we will be welcoming the spring season. To help you transition into a time of florals, pastels and frills, we scoured the internet for the best glasses frames for both women and men. Best of all, they are all available for purchase online.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Reader's Digest

If You See an Elephant Statue at a Front Door, This Is What It Means

If you’ve ever completed an interior redecorating project, perhaps you’ve considered feng shui—the ancient Chinese practice of creating flow and balance in the home. This traditional practice encourages decluttering and organizing items in a way that brings positive energy to the space you’re designing. It also welcomes the addition of figurines that bring good fortune, like dragons, Mandarin ducks, or elephants.
ANIMALS
Today's Transitions

Ladies With Style

Expand your fashion horizons. Instead of settling for a predictable outfit, wear something that defies age, accentuates your beauty, and defines who you are. Turn your outfits into a medium for self expression. The staff from Bloom ‘N Deals, located in Brownsboro Plaza, model some of the store’s latest fashions and show you how to wear your personality with style.
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fashion Design#Creating Opportunities#Racism
Robb Report

How Kith’s Ronnie Fieg Turned His Love of Footwear Into One of the World’s Most Coveted Brands

Click here to read the full article. Ronnie Fieg isn’t a designer, per se, though he’s more than just a retailer. The 39-year-old founder of Kith, a shoe store that grew into a brand of its own, plays many parts, but his single greatest talent may be knowing how to create a vibe. While this is clear from entering any one of his stores, from Los Angeles to London, it is particularly apparent when visiting the company’s headquarters. Located in an industrial, glass-clad complex on the Williamsburg waterfront, the lofty, almost 60,000-square-foot space hums with 120 cool-kid employees looking like...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

An adidas Collaboration Dominated Gucci's Fall 2022 Season

Gucci unveils its 2022 Fall collection, a colorful compendium of tailored suits and coats in collaboration with the German sportswear brand. Alessandro Michele deploys colorful, mixed materials for Gucci’s Fall 2022 collection, adapting adidas’ branded Trefoil and Three Stripes logo as a running visual motif throughout its lineup of extravagant sartorial suits, color-blocking knitwear, latex dresses and jackets. Punchy, bright plaid, pinstripe and monogram patterns accent a handful of the suits also adapting adidas’ Three Stripes logo, which vertically runs downside the blazer and pant seams. Michele drapes oversize coats over color-clashing ensembles with mixed materials like corduroy, chiffon, fur, and metallic overlays. Single-breasted blazers see oversize contrasting wide peak lapels with studded detailing along the structured shoulders and collars, followed by delicate lineup of sheered-out knitwear with intricate cutouts.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
thespruce.com

11 Black Interior Designers to Know and Watch

Not too long ago, the world of home decor and interior design was shaped by strict rules and standards for what was tasteful and what wasn’t—and those rules were laid by an exclusive (and exclusionary) group of white designers and tastemakers. Over the last few decades, though, what qualifies as interior design has expanded to include a wide range of styles, and BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, People of Color) interior designers are steadily becoming bigger stars in the space.
INTERIOR DESIGN
thesource.com

In Celebration Of Black History Month, Harlem Fashion Row and Barbie Collab To Showcase Three Black Fashion Designers

Having a Barbie Doll has become a staple in almost all of our lives. So when we saw that Harlem Fashion Row and Barbie partnered to launch doll-sized replicas of the designs from renowned Black fashion creatives. The Collaboration puts a spotlight on The Black Designers: Hanifa, Rich Fresh, and Kimberly Goldson. making the Barbie brand one of the most diverse doll companies in the world. HFR made the announcement and showed pics of the dolls wearing the must-have looks for the season on social with a caption that reads: HFR’s mission from the very start (15 years ago), has been to introduce and support multicultural designers. We are SO thrilled to partner with brands like @barbiestyle who believe in our mission. “I’m excited that Harlem’s Fashion Row gets to play a part in widely diversifying their style too. With this Black History Month collaboration, Black designers Hanifa, Rich Fresh, and Kimberly Goldson give Barbie fresh-off-the-runway appeal with their unique style aesthetics.” Says HFR’s CEO Brandice Daniel.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Raleigh News & Observer

The Triangle’s Black history overflows with 6 names you should know — and many others

Within a single generation, Raleigh witnessed slavery, emancipation, reconstruction and Jim Crow — a turbulent period that produced both heroes and heartaches. In that time, it was possible for a Black man in North Carolina to be born a slave, graduate from college, become a professor and Episcopal bishop only to be forced to ride in the back of a trolley — a story lived by Henry Beard Delany.
RALEIGH, NC
WWD

Chiara Ferragni on the Power of Influence and Making a Difference

Click here to read the full article. MILAN — Chiara Ferragni is all grown up — and her evolution from a blogger into an entrepreneur and chief executive officer of her company has taken place under the gaze of a growing cluster of Instagram followers that now total 26.3 million. Ferragni’s popularity, however, extends beyond social media, as she has been fronting advertising campaigns and creating capsule collections for brands ranging from Pantene to Oreo. Her influence has expanded beyond the confines of fashion as her posts at the Uffizi Museum in Florence or Milan’s Pinacoteca di Brera have succeeded in...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Hypebae

Get To Know These 6 Emerging Black-Owned Fashion Brands

Though we should be supporting Black-owned brands every month of the year, February is a great opportunity to explore the plethora of Black fashion designers making everything from timeless pieces to Instagram feed-worthy dresses. If you’re on the hunt for the newest Black fashion brands, look no further as our list features a handful of designers leading the latest wave of trends.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS

Comments / 0

Community Policy