Search for teen prompts lockdown of multiple Appleton schools

UPDATE: Appleton Police said a search for a 15-year-old boy accused of threatening others prompted a precautionary lockdown of multiple Appleton schools Monday.

Police said officers went to the 700 block of E. Atlantic Street at around 11:45 a.m. Monday for a parent reporting concerns for her son and the safety of others. The parent reported the boy left the home on foot prior to the officers’ arrival.

According to Appleton Police, the teen was reportedly involved in a fight with other Appleton students on Sunday evening, and he was possibly planning on looking for them.

Police said firearms in the teen's home were accounted for, but police remained concerned about the teen's alleged intentions. Appleton Police put multiple schools into a precautionary lockdown status until the boy was found.

At around 2:00 p.m., police found the boy and took him into custody. The investigation is continuing Monday afternoon, police said.

Appleton school officials say lockdowns are lifted. Dismissal will proceed as normal and buses, cabs, and the after-school programs are all running.