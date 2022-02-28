ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

JPMorgan Chase, Goldman Sachs share losses lead Dow's nearly 400-point fall

By MarketWatch Automation
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gNuMy_0eRVjC2g00
By Marketwatch
DOW UPDATE

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is seeing a selloff Monday afternoon with shares of JPMorgan Chase and Goldman Sachs delivering the stiffest headwinds for the price-weighted average. Shares of JPMorgan Chase (JPM) and Goldman Sachs (GS) are contributing to the blue-chip gauge's intraday decline, as the Dow (DJIA) was most recently trading 391 points (1.2%) lower. JPMorgan Chase's shares have dropped $4.01 (2.7%) while those of Goldman Sachs have fallen $9.05 (2.6%), combining for an approximately 86-point drag on the Dow. Also contributing significantly to the decline are Procter & Gamble (PG) Nike (NKE) and Coca-Cola (KO) A $1 move in any of the benchmark's 30 components results in a 6.59-point swing.

Editor's Note: This story was auto-generated by Automated Insights , an automation technology provider, using data from Dow Jones and FactSet. See our market data terms of use.

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

Top Biden intelligence official assesses Putin misjudged Ukraine and is ‘aggrieved’ over progress in Russia’s assault

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden’s top intelligence official said Tuesday the U.S. believes Russia underestimated the strength of Ukraine’s resistance before launching an invasion that has likely caused thousands of Russian casualties. Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines told a congressional panel that U.S. officials believe Russian...
U.S. POLITICS
MarketWatch

After years of living in Moscow, I have bad news: No one should expect the Russian people to suddenly rise up against Putin now

In late 2011, tens of thousands of Russians took to the streets of Moscow to demand that election results rife with alleged fraud be overturned. It was the biggest challenge to Vladimir Putin’s authority since he took power a decade earlier, and that it wasn’t immediately crushed gave hope that perhaps change was coming to Russia.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jpmorgan Chase#Procter Gamble#Marketwatch Dow#Gs#Pg#Nike#Coca Cola#Automated Insights#Factset
Daily Mail

Inflation will be WORSE than predicted this year after already hitting 40-year high as Goldman Sachs revises forecast to nearly double the Federal Reserve's goal of 2%

U.S. inflation will be even worse this year than expected, after the Federal Reserve’s primary inflation measurement hit its highest level in 40 years, according to a new report from Goldman Sachs. The personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index rose 6.1 percent in January from a year ago, the...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Dow's nearly 400-point drop led by losses for Home Depot, Boeing shares

Behind declines for shares of Home Depot and Boeing, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is seeing a selloff Tuesday afternoon. The Dow (DJIA) was most recently trading 395 points lower (-1.2%), as shares of Home Depot (HD) and Boeing (BA) are contributing to the blue-chip gauge's intraday decline. Home Depot's shares are off $30.33 (8.7%) while those of Boeing are off $8.55, or 4.1%, combining for an approximately 256-point drag on the Dow. Nike (NKE) Walt Disney (DIS) and Walgreens Boots (WBA) are also contributing significantly to the decline. A $1 move in any of the benchmark's 30 components results in a 6.59-point swing.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

American Express, Boeing share losses contribute to Dow's 732-point fall

Shares of American Express and Boeing are posting losses Tuesday afternoon, propelling the Dow Jones Industrial Average into a slump. Shares of American Express (AXP) and Boeing (BA) are contributing to the index's intraday decline, as the Dow (DJIA) was most recently trading 732 points lower (-2.2%). American Express's shares are down $17.30 (8.9%) while those of Boeing are off $11.30, or 5.5%, combining for an approximately 189-point drag on the Dow. Other components contributing significantly to the decline include JPMorgan Chase (JPM) Visa (V) and Nike (NKE) A $1 move in any of the benchmark's 30 components results in a 6.59-point swing.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Goldman Sachs
NewsBreak
Market Data
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
MarketWatch

Dow surges 714 points on gains for shares of Caterpillar, Dow Inc.

Led by strong returns for shares of Caterpillar and Dow Inc., the Dow Jones Industrial Average is soaring Wednesday afternoon. The Dow. was most recently trading 714 points (2.1%) higher, as shares of Caterpillar. CAT,. +1.16%. and Dow Inc. DOW,. +0.79%. are contributing about 25% of the blue-chip gauge's intraday...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Dow's 189-point jump led by gains for Boeing, Intel shares

Buoyed by strong returns for shares of Boeing and Intel, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is up Wednesday morning. Shares of Boeing (BA) and Intel (INTC) are contributing to the blue-chip gauge's intraday rally, as the Dow (DJIA) was most recently trading 189 points higher (0.6%). Boeing's shares are up $4.24, or 2.1%, while those of Intel are up $0.68 (1.5%), combining for an approximately 32-point boost for the Dow. Also contributing significantly to the gain are Nike (NKE) Goldman Sachs (GS) and Chevron (CVX) A $1 move in any of the Dow's 30 components equates to a 6.59-point swing.
STOCKS
FOXBusiness

Nasdaq gains, Dow falls 179 points, S&P little changed in Russian driven session

U.S. stocks turned in another whipsaw session ending mixed as investors weighed the latest on Russia's invasion of Ukraine against the U.S. expanding sanctions against Russia's central bank by freezing all assets held by Americans. The Nasdaq Composite closed higher by 0.4% as Apple and Tesla helped drive gains. Ticker...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Mid-Day Market Update: Stocks Extend Losses; Dow Tumbles Over 400 Points

U.S. stocks extended its earlier losses midway through trading on Tuesday, amid rising tensions between Russia and Ukraine. Russian President Vladimir Putin said he would recognize the independence of two Russian-led breakaway regions of Ukraine and ordered Russian troops to go into eastern Ukraine. The Dow traded down 1.31% to...
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

JPMorgan Chase: This Preferred Stock Is Yielding Nearly 4x The S&P 500

With the S&P 500's dividend yield barely above its all-time low, many investors are forced to look elsewhere for income. On March 4, 1957, the S&P 500 (SPY) debuted with a dividend yield just shy of 4%, more than triple that of today. Imagine how wonderful it would be to own the index and capture a 4% yield. Alas, the days of old are gone, and they are hard to imagine ever returning.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Gold prices settle above $2,000 for the first time in about 19 months

Gold futures rose on Tuesday for a fourth straight session, settling above the $2,000-an-ounce mark for the first time since August 2020. Gold's surge today and in recent sessions is "not only a reaction to the Ukraine situation, but also a sign that shorts in the futures markets are abandoning their battle to keep the price corralled," said Brien Lundin, editor of Gold Newsletter. April gold.
MARKETS
MarketWatch

XPO Logistics stock soars nearly 9% after company to split itself into two businesses

XPO Logistics Inc. XPO, +2.72% stock rallied more than 8% in the extended session Tuesday after the logistics company announced plans to split itself into two publicly traded companies, a deal it said would be tax-free to shareholders. One of the companies would encompass XPO's freight brokerage business, which matches loads from shipping customers to available trucks to carry them, and the other its U.S. trucking business. Its European business and North American intermodal operations would be sold. The company said it expects to complete the spin-off in the fourth quarter of 2022, subject to various conditions, including a final approval of the XPO board of directors. In a presentation to shareholders, XPO pegged 2021 revenue from its freight brokerage company at $4.8 billion, and from the trucking business at $4.1 billion. Shares of XPO ended the regular trading day up 2.7%.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Oatly stock jumps after revenue beats expectations

Oatly Group AB OTLY, -0.26% shares jumped 8% in Wednesday premarket trading after it reported fourth-quarter revenue that beat expectations. The oat milk maker posted a net loss of $79.8 million, or 13 cents per share, after a loss of $37.0 million, or 8 cents per share, last year. Revenue of $185.9 million was up from $127.1 million the previous year. The FactSet consensus was for a loss of 10 cents per share and revenue of $178.0 million. Gross profit was 15.9% compared with 27.7% the previous year. "While we experienced inflationary cost pressures and supply chain challenges in certain areas of our business during the fourth quarter, we continue to believe that by having more localized self-manufacturing production, we can achieve much better production economics and operating efficiencies, reduce our environmental impact, and increase profitability over the next several years," said Chief Executive Toni Petersson in a statement. For the year, Oatly is guiding for revenue of $880 million to $920 million. The FactSet consensus is for $988 million. Oatly shares began trading in May 2021. The stock has tumbled 33.6% over the last three months while the S&P 500 index.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

111K+
Followers
22K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy