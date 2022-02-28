JPMorgan Chase, Goldman Sachs share losses lead Dow's nearly 400-point fall

By Marketwatch

DOW UPDATE

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is seeing a selloff Monday afternoon with shares of JPMorgan Chase and Goldman Sachs delivering the stiffest headwinds for the price-weighted average. Shares of JPMorgan Chase (JPM) and Goldman Sachs (GS) are contributing to the blue-chip gauge's intraday decline, as the Dow (DJIA) was most recently trading 391 points (1.2%) lower. JPMorgan Chase's shares have dropped $4.01 (2.7%) while those of Goldman Sachs have fallen $9.05 (2.6%), combining for an approximately 86-point drag on the Dow. Also contributing significantly to the decline are Procter & Gamble (PG) Nike (NKE) and Coca-Cola (KO) A $1 move in any of the benchmark's 30 components results in a 6.59-point swing.

Editor's Note: This story was auto-generated by Automated Insights , an automation technology provider, using data from Dow Jones and FactSet. See our market data terms of use.