Germany Sends Tornado Warplanes and Maritime Patrol Aircraft to Baltic Sea Area

The U.S. Air Force has confirmed that its F-35s flew over Eastern Europe and even carried out refueling missions in the area, days after the beginning of the Russian invasion. Following the Russian invasion, the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allies have declared that they will not send their troops to war in Ukraine. However, that isn't stopping them from being prepared should the situation escalate into a bigger war.

