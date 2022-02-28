ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Germany Sends Tornado Warplanes and Maritime Patrol Aircraft to Baltic Sea Area

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBERLIN (Reuters) - Germany is sending Tornado warplanes and a maritime patrol aircraft on a reconnaissance mission to the...

www.usnews.com

Comments / 23

Walter L. Tayes
8d ago

Putin is cashing in on the fact that the world wants peace, he's even sent threats of nuclear weapons because he believes that will deter and intimidate peace loving NATO allies. He might be right, but on the same token, he might be WRONG, Germany and the UK have never feared war. Putin is playing with fire.

Reply(8)
17
Bass Face
8d ago

We should nuke them and they can nuke us killing 100+millions of innocent infants children and elderly and then we don't have to worry about covid19 anymore and we can be proud and dead having protected someone else's land. 🔥👍💀👹

Reply(1)
3
Doug Winders
8d ago

Germany is doing a lot more than our not so great leader dictator is doing.

Reply(4)
14
