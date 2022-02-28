ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin Lakes, NJ

Mahwah Motorist Charged With Franklin Lakes DWI Crash

Franklin Lakes police Photo Credit: FRANKLIN LAKES PD

A Mahwah motorist was charged with DWI after she crashed her sedan in Franklin Lakes, authorities said.

The 2014 Honda Accord driven by Dayanara Nino, 45, hit a curb, left the roadway and slammed into a guy wire on Pulis Avenue near the entrance to the Shadow Ridge Riding Center shortly after 3:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 26, Capt. Mark McCombs said.

Nino was arrested and charged with DWI, refusing to take a breath test, reckless driving and failing to report a crash, among other offenses, McCombs said.

Her Accord was impounded and she was released to a responsible adult, under John's Law, pending a court hearing.

Sgt. Donald Wilson and Officer Christopher Heffner investigated.

