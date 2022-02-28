ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘Jackass’ Stars Reveal Which Stunts They Refused to Perform

By Jonathan Howard
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TZmzx_0eRViyrZ00

When it comes to doing the most dangerous and oftentimes the most unthinkable stunts, the Jackass crew does have some lines.

Imagine that, Steve-O and Johnny Knoxville have stunts that they won’t do. Well, at least situations they won’t put themselves in. Just to recap and make that point hit a little harder… Steve-O basically lit himself on fire, failed a backflip by landing on his face, filmed that, and published it. It likely was the reason he made the Jackass cast.

Knoxville rate out his costar. “The guys do have irrational fears,” he said. “Steve-O who will let you put a hook in his mouth, swim up the ocean and then cast him out to sea to catch a shark with his body, you can do that to him, but we tried to get him to bungee jump and he was like, ‘Fuck you dude I’m not doing it.'”

As for Knoxville, he can be reserved in a way that many of the guys aren’t. He’s sneaky and always calculating when a prank is going on. He put himself in front of a bull again for the latest film, and had brain damage. For the first time in his career, he had to go on antidepressants. And that’s just the latest death-defying stunt that led to severe injuries. But don’t ask him to get in cold weather or in cold water. He won’t do it.

“I’m not super fearful of it but I don’t like cold weather or cold water,” the actor said. “I’ve done stuff in cold weather and cold water but it’s just a hassle.”

There really is nothing quite like Jackass. And Steve-O and Johnny Knoxville are synonymous with the franchise as much as the skull and crutches logo. But even they have their limits.

‘Jackass’ Star Wanted to Be Shot for Stunt Before Franchise Existed

Johnny Knoxville didn’t always have an easy time getting work in Hollywood. In fact, before Jackass became a thing, he didn’t have any success really. He had a pregnant girlfriend, no consistent job, and was getting a little desperate. He knew he had to do something big. So, he started to think. What he came up with was a bit wild. He decided that he would just put on a bulletproof vest and film himself being shot. The idea was that he would do a show that featured him testing out safety and defense items.

Jeff Tremaine, who was at Big Brother magazine at the time, found out about it. And he told his friend Spike Jonze. Tremaine bought Knoxville a taser, stun gun, and pepper spray to test out s well. They filmed it. Although, no one wanted to shoot Knoxville, of course. If things went wrong, then it would be very bad. He padded the vest with magazines and it went fine.

Jackass is a cultural icon at this point. A piece of modern Americana in its own way. And it all started with some really dumb decisions that just kept working out.

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

‘Jackass’: Johnny Knoxville’s First Dangerous Stunt Came Long Before the Movies

Before Jackass came into fruition on MTV and later on the big screen, Johnny Knoxville was trying his best to hit it big. On his journey, Knoxville had tried to make it in Hollywood. With his 30th birthday looming and a pregnant girlfriend, the late 90s were a struggle. He had pitched a variety of things, auditioned for even more, and nothing was working. So, he took things into his own hands. He decided he would pitch a show where he test out safety and defense equipment.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Elon Musk Asked to Deactivate All Teslas in Russia Over Ukraine Invasion

Elon Musk, the world’s richest man, has stayed super engaged in trying to help Ukraine deal with Russia. And he makes his deals and pitches via social media. But will Elon Musk agree to this latest request? Insider reported that a small group of Twitter users are asking the Tesla and SpaceX owner to shut down the electric cars his company sold in Russia.
BUSINESS
NPR

'Jackass' star Johnny Knoxville has nothing left to prove

It's our 500th episode and what better way to celebrate than with Johnny Knoxville's first appearance on NPR? We couldn't think of a better milestone. In this episode, Sam and Johnny chat about his latest Jackass endeavor with Jackass Forever while also looking back at the reality show that started it all — and how its very first stunt actually shut down production. They also discuss Jackass' queer fanbase and Johnny's time in therapy. Come for the talk about raunchy stunts, stay for the Johnny Knoxville School of Radical Acceptance!
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Spike Jonze
Person
Steve O
Person
Johnny Knoxville
Person
Jeff Tremaine
The Independent

Johnny Knoxville reveals stunts Jackass cast won’t do

Johnny Knoxville has revealed the stunts the cast members of Jackass refuse to do.While promoting JackassForever, which came out on 4 February, Johnny Knoxville confessed that the new cast and old cast are “all scared all day long on set”.In the new interview with NME, he went on to detail the cast’s fears and the stunts they absolutely will not do.“I don’t like cold weather or cold water,” he said, adding: “I’ve done stuff in cold weather and cold water, but it’s just a hassle.”He said of his co-star Steve-O: “He will let you put a hook in his...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stunts#Film Star
Hello Magazine

Miranda Lambert reveals her 'heart is broken' during emotional ACM Awards appearance

Miranda Lambert won the biggest prize of the night at the ACM Awards on Monday after being crowned Entertainer of the Year. But her joy over finally scooping the coveted title was tinged with sadness as she revealed her heartbreak during an emotional acceptance speech. Miranda was unable to attend the Las Vegas ceremony as she is currently in London, England, for a string of upcoming shows.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Simone Biles Rocks Daisy Dukes & Engagement Ring While Saying ‘Yes To The Dress’

Simone Biles looked fabulous when she said yes to her wedding dress while rocking a pair of high-waisted denim shorts & a white tank top. Simone Biles is officially ready to get married because she said yes to the dress! The 24-year-old Olympic gymnast was out dress shopping when she showed off her toned legs in a pair of high-waisted distressed jean shorts with a tight white tank top tucked in. She topped her look off with a long white blazer and crisp white sneakers.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Outsider.com

Which ‘Law & Order’ Star Was The Only Actor to Star in Two Series at Once?

Which Law & Order star was the only person to be a recurring character on two television shows in the franchise at once?. It’s not unusual for characters in the Dick Wolf created universe to cross over onto other series, however, only one actor managed to be actual stars on two of the shows at once. That person is none other than Fred Thompson, who played District Attorney Arthur Branch in the crime franchise. Between March and May of 2005, he played the character on the original Law & Order along with Law & Order: Trial By Jury.
TV SERIES
HipHopDX.com

Former 'Making The Band' Rapper Babs Bunny Reacts To Freddy P & Willie Taylor's Anti-Diddy Comments

Diddy was under fire last week after an old clip of MTV’s Making The Band started making the rounds online. After being accused of “running a musical prison camp,” a few former contestants on the show have come forward with their own personal experiences. Freddy P, who was a member of Da Band, confessed Diddy is one of the main reasons he “hates life,” while Willie Taylor said Making The Band was set up for artists to “fail.”
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Yeti to Stop Selling Coolers and Other Products at Lowe’s: Here’s Why

If you were thinking about heading to your closest Lowe’s store to pick up a new Yeti cooler, you may want to reconsider. That’s right, Outsiders. Word is being passed down that Yeti will be pulling all of their popular coolers from Lowe’s stores around the nation. The move looks to be part of a big-picture strategy by the luxury cooler maker. They will be cutting down on their wholesale footprint by lessening the number of retail stores they work with. That will also allow them to focus more on their digital audience.
ECONOMY
Outsider.com

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne Are Ditching Los Angeles Over State Taxes

It’s a move that no one was really expecting. Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne announced they are uprooting from Los Angeles over taxes. During a recent interview with the Mirror, Ozzy Osbourne confirmed the news and said that he and Sharon are heading back to their home, Welders House, in Buckinghamshire. “We are leaving LA. We are a bit sad. But the tax is getting too much. I am sad because I really, really like staying and living there.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
Outsider.com

‘Gold Rush’: How Much Do Parker Schnabel’s Employees Make?

When folks watch Gold Rush there is a lot about Parker Schnabel, but what about his employees? How much do they make?. It can be easy to just think about the main characters of the show. They are usually the bosses like Schnabel, Rick Ness, Tony Beets, and more. Then there is the inner circle of employees that is featured in every episode. For Parker, that is usually his operator Mitch Blaschke. For someone like Beets, it’s his whole family that is featured.
TV & VIDEOS
106.3 The Buzz

Slash Reveals Which Black Sabbath Song Has Heaviest Riff Ever

When it comes to heavy, Black Sabbath essentially laid the groundwork for what we would come to know as heavy metal today. And during a recent interview with Matt Pinfield on Los Angeles' 95.5 KLOS, Slash paid his respects to the legendary band's work, even calling out one of their songs for having the heaviest riff that he could think of.
ROCK MUSIC
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

420K+
Followers
44K+
Post
147M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy