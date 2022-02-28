ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, TX

An Open Letter To Drive-Thru Users In Midland Odessa

By Gunner
 9 days ago
We live in a place where cooking only occurs so often at home, and we all love to eat out. Sometimes we have the extra time and we bring the family to what I'd call a "sit-down" restaurant like Outback Steakhouse, LongHorn, Salt Grass, Bubba's 31--you get the idea...But usually, we're...

A Unique Texas Vacation Spot Just 4 And A Half Hours From Midland Odessa

We all deserve a break sometimes. And what more fun is there than getting out of town for a while with your special someone or the whole family? Typically that means a road trip or airfare, and a hotel stay of some kind whether it's at a resort-like a water park or amusement park, or simply just in a town you've been wanting to visit. Ready for something completely different? How about staying in your very own luxury TREEHOUSE? You read that correctly. And just outside of Austin in a town called Spicewood texas--there's a magical place called Cypress Valley Treehouse Lodging. Here are some photos of the places you can choose from to stay in. They even have wedding/honeymoon packages too. Check this out:
MIDLAND, TX
This Abandoned Mall In Texas Is Almost Dead But Still Open? Video & Pics

Does this mean there is no Food Court? I grew up with MALLS! I like malls. I guess because when I was growing up, my friends and I would hang out at the mall, it was a thing. But, let's be real, MALLS are going out of style. More and more stores are leaving malls and fewer and fewer people are going to malls. So, when I see a mall like this one in Texas, it saddens me but I'm not surprised.
SHERMAN, TX
Avoid This Exit In Odessa At All Costs-You Will Thank Me Later!

For the love of everything do as I say and not as I do when it comes to driving in this area! Oh my gosh. I did it for the second time yesterday and I have zero patience, so there's that. Do not pass go, do not collect $200. When heading into Odessa from Highway 191, if you attempt to take the exit to loop 338, just don't!
ODESSA, TX
Ask Texas! His EX Is Giving Me A Heads Up On My New Man, Should I Listen?

Listener Wrote - So, I'm seeing this guy and out of no where his EX hits me up. Very random. I don't personally know her or ever have. Basically, she's giving me a heads up and warning me about this guy and how he sucks in a relationship. Um, everything has been going great with him and I now I get this from her. Should I listen to what she has to say?
TEXAS STATE
Ask Texas! My New Wife Has An Issue With Me Eating Without Her, What’s Happening Here?

Listener Wrote - Newlywed here and just wondering if anyone else has dealt with this. I'm learning my new wife has an issue with ME EATING WITHOUT HER. There have been certain times when I grab a bite and then meet up with her and she wants to eat and I tell her 'I ALREADY ATE' which I've learned is a big no no. Our work can have some food delivered for lunch and I have to SKIP eating just so I can eat lunch with her. There are times I've eaten double just not to piss her off. LOL. My buddy says this is just a thing in the beginning of our marriage... is it?
TEXAS STATE
Awesome Places To Zipline Near Midland Odessa!

Have you ever ziplined? And, if the answer is YES, then you probably are hooked and what to do it again. At least, that's what someone told me when explaining the experience of ziplining!. But, where to Zipline in near Midland Odessa? Check out these 2 Ziplining destinations that are...
MIDLAND, TX
Ask Texas! My Man Told Me Guys Trip Was Fishing And It Was Vegas!

Listener Wrote: So my boyfriend went on a GUYS TRIP one of these past weekends and he told me they were going fishing. A Fishing Trip with the guys! Yeah, NO! Just found out that they ended up going to Las Vegas! And, I found out from another guy who went on the trip. HAVEN'T busted him yet, but it's coming. I'm just HURT and wondering if this should be a major deal breaker! Because I'm heading that way!!
TEXAS STATE
5 Fun Facts About Odessa For Anyone New To The Area

If you are new to the area or are just working in the Permian Basin temporarily, welcome. We hope you enjoy your time with us! And no I do not work part-time for the Chamber of Commerce. lol I simply wish to enlighten you with some fun facts about our city. Let's start with Odessa:
ODESSA, TX
#Open Letter#Long Lines#Drive Thru#The Register#Food Drink#Outback Steakhouse#Whataburger#Mcdonald#Wendy#Popeyes#Permian#Mcdonald S Drive Thru
Tea Lovers! Presotea Set To Open In Midland This Saturday!

Tea Lovers in Midland, Get Ready! It's happening this Saturday. A brand new place to grab your favorite tea in the Permian Basin is happening this weekend. This Midland store is set for a Grand Opening and are inviting everyone to come out and drink up!. LOCATION: 4416 Briarwood Ave...
MIDLAND, TX
Midland/Odessa Travelers Never Put This On Your Luggage Tag

One of the biggest fears we have as travelers is losing our luggage. We have all spent, what feels like forever standing around a luggage carousel praying for our luggage to come through. Many people even tie a ribbon around the handle or put something special on their luggage that will make their luggage stand out from everyone else's, just in case someone else has the same bad as they do. But there are some things that you should and should not put on your luggage.
LIFESTYLE
Signs I Won The Lottery-Texas Edition

One of my favorite meme's ever, have you seen it? The one that says, 'I won't let anyone know when I win the lottery...but there will signs.' These words are over a photo of a bologna sandwich with extra bologna! It made me think, if that ain't me! lol You will know when I win the lotto by how (not-so) bougie I will become.
TEXAS STATE
Did You Know? 2 Of The Most Haunted Roads In America Are In Texas

We all know a thrillseeker in our lives. That person that will watch all the scary movies, go on a ghost hunt in big cities, the one that says without a doubt, they would stay in the most haunted house or hotel and it would not faze them. Trust me when I say that person ain't me but I know a few who would do it and not bat an eye. Well this article is for you...
TEXAS STATE
Oldest Town In Texas Just A 4 Hour Road Trip Away

(Photos courtesy of Google Street View) Texas is absolutely amazing. Doesn't matter what part of the state you're in. Whether you're in Houston, Dallas, San Antonio, El Paso, Austin--or somewhere smaller like Corpus Christi, Tyler, College Station, or our area here in Midland Odessa... Each area is beautiful and has different things to offer. Some guys are fishermen and love to go to the San Angelo area from here. Some people love the beach so they hit the Texas East Coast. Some people enjoy museums and would love to be in our area exploring the George Bush childhood home or the Petroleum Museum... Some people are sports fanatics and would love to see an Astros game in Houston, a Rangers or Cowboys game in Arlington, or even a Texans game in Houston--along with dozens of minor league teams in various cities all across this great state.
TEXAS STATE
Get Free Whataburger Swag For Texas Independence

The Stars At Night Are Big And Bright (Clap Clap Clap Clap) Deep In The Heart Of Texas! Today is Texas Independence! Today, March 2, we celebrate the adoption of the Texas Declaration of Independence, declaring our independence from Mexico and forming the Republic of Texas. Texans are proud of...
TEXAS STATE
Midland Odessa Pet of The Week

Every Wednesday we feature a different pet that needs a new forever home here in the Basin from Lonestar Sanctuary For Animals. Sometimes it's a dog, sometimes it's a cat. They haven't had any guinea pigs, hamsters, birds, or snakes---yet. But you never know!. Meet Andy!. Andy is a 14...
MIDLAND, TX
Top 5 Spring Break Destinations in the State of Texas

Spring break is just around the corner and here are 5 destinations you might want to go to that are right here in Texas. South Padre Island - A popular place for spring breakers to head to take that long-awaited break from school. Expect concerts, plenty of alcohol, and miles of beach on South Padre Island.
TEXAS STATE
Midland, TX
