An Open Letter To Drive-Thru Users In Midland Odessa

Listener Wrote - Newlywed here and just wondering if anyone else has dealt with this. I'm learning my new wife has an issue with ME EATING WITHOUT HER. There have been certain times when I grab a bite and then meet up with her and she wants to eat and I tell her 'I ALREADY ATE' which I've learned is a big no no. Our work can have some food delivered for lunch and I have to SKIP eating just so I can eat lunch with her. There are times I've eaten double just not to piss her off. LOL. My buddy says this is just a thing in the beginning of our marriage... is it?

TEXAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO