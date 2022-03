Tolls will not be going away entirely on the Tacoma Narrows Bridge, but plans to cut those tolls are still alive in the Legislature. A lot of people on the Kitsap Peninsula got really excited in December when Democratic state Senator Emily Randall pre-filed a bill that would have eliminated the tolls on the Tacoma Narrows Bridge. Her bill would have transferred $772 million from the general fund to pay off all the debt and deferred sales tax for construction. That would have eliminated the tolls this year.

TACOMA, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO