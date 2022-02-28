ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Blue Rising Together calls for legislative solution to fentanyl crisis

By Lindsey Toomer lindsey.toomer@denvergazette.com
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37AtLk_0eRVi5qD00
Bags of fentanyl pills were confiscated in a Drug Enforcement Administration sting in December that involved a partnership of several law enforcement operations across the Front Range. carol mckinley, the denver gazette

Blue Rising Together, an organization focused on issues that make it difficult to grow up in Colorado, shared its support of passing bipartisan legislation to combat “the epidemic being caused by fentanyl across the state.”

Dawn Reinfeld, executive director of Blue Rising Together, said the organization has been working for months with stakeholders and parents to address the fentanyl crisis.

“We believe there is a critical legislative balance that must be reached to save lives — a balance that provides resources for those struggling with addiction, yet holds accountable those who are knowingly selling fentanyl, poisoning loved ones and causing their deaths,” Reinfeld said.

“Tragically we lost five lives last weekend at once, but everyone needs to know that we are losing that many lives every week, sometimes every day,” Boulder resident Richard Leddon said in a release. “I lost my 19 year old son last year when he thought that he was taking a single Oxy pill — but it was laced with fentanyl, and he died alone. Everyone needs to know that one pill can kill, it happened to my son and we will never be the same. Something must be done.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

Russia steps up attacks on key Ukrainian cities as refugees reach 1 million

VINNYTSIA, Ukraine — As Russia stepped up its assault on key Ukrainian cities for a seventh day on Wednesday, the deadly fallout for Ukrainian civilians and economic repercussions on Russian citizens continued to grow. In the week since the invasion began, more than 1 million people have left Ukraine...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Boulder, CO
Government
Boulder, CO
Health
City
Boulder, CO
Local
Colorado Health
Local
Colorado Government
CBS News

Texas judge temporarily restricts agencies from investigating family over gender-transitioning procedures

Texas agencies are temporarily restricted from investigating a family for providing their child with gender-transitioning procedures, a Travis County District Court judge said Wednesday. Last week, Governor Greg Abbott ordered state agencies, including the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, to investigate gender-transitioning procedures as child abuse. The temporary...
TEXAS STATE
The Associated Press

Jan. 6 panel claims Trump engaged in ‘criminal conspiracy’

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House committee investigating the U.S. Capitol insurrection said Wednesday night that its evidence shows former President Donald Trump and his associates engaged in a “criminal conspiracy” to prevent Congress from certifying the results of the presidential election, spread false information about the outcome and pressured state officials to overturn it.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fentanyl#Blue Rising Together
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

Colorado State
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
813K+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

 https://denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy