As Winter Quarter comes to a close, Northwestern is opening its summer research opportunities for undergraduate students. According to Associate Director Megan Novak Wood, the Office of Undergraduate Research provides two main research programs over the summer: summer undergraduate research grants and the undergraduate research assistant program. SURG funds independent projects with a $4,000 stipend to cover living expenses for eight weeks of full-time research, and URAP allows students to work as an apprentice to faculty and support faculty on a faculty driven project.

9 DAYS AGO