Russian Soccer Teams Banned From Play “Until Further Notice”, FIFA And UEFA Say

By Patrick Hipes
Deadline
Deadline
 8 days ago
A day after World Cup organizers FIFA and European soccer body UEFA said they would allow the Russian national soccer team to participate in World Cup qualifying games, the organizations Monday reversed course and ruled that all Russian teams, “whether national representative teams or club teams,” are suspended from competitions until further notice.

The decision comes after Poland, Sweden and the Czech Republic declared they will not participate in upcoming World Cup qualifying matches against Russia due to take place next month, the latest backlash in the sports and entertainment world following Russia’s invasion of neighboring Ukraine .

“These decisions were adopted today by the Bureau of the FIFA Council and the Executive Committee of UEFA, respectively the highest decision-making bodies of both institutions on such urgent matters,” FIFA said in a statement today. “Football is fully united here and in full solidarity with all the people affected in Ukraine. Both Presidents hope that the situation in Ukraine will improve significantly and rapidly so that football can again be a vector for unity and peace amongst people.”

FIFA previously said it will allow the Russian national team to take the field for the qualifiers, but as “the Football Union of Russia” and sans the Russian flag or national anthem.

International Olympic Committee Calls For Russia & Belarus Sporting Ban

Under the current World Cup qualifying schedule, Poland was scheduled to play Russia in Moscow and the Czech Republic to play Sweden both on March 24, with the winners to play March 29 for a spot in the November’s World Cup in Qatar. Those teams are now in limbo.

The UEFA suspension means the Russian club Spartak Moscow can no longer play in the Europa League, meaning opponent RB Leipzig from Germany automatically moves on in the tournament.

Last week, UEFA also said it was moving its Champions League final from St. Petersburg, Russia to Paris as the Russian invasion intensified.

