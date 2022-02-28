Baltimore Sun’s high school Athletes of the Week (Feb. 21-27): Mount Saint Joseph’s Bryson Tucker and Western’s Ny’ceara Pryor

Each week, The Baltimore Sun will recognize one high school boy and girl for their athletic achievements.

Boy Athlete of the Week: Bryson Tucker, Mount Saint Joseph, basketball

The sophomore guard was the driving force in three tournament wins last week as the No. 1 Gaels (28-5) won the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association A Conference championship .

After a 29-point performance in a 68-60 win over No. 5 Archbishop Spalding in Friday’s semifinal round, Tucker added 20 points, six rebounds and four assists in Sunday’s 63-60 title game win over No. 2 Mount Carmel. In the Gaels’ 73-36 quarterfinal win over Calvert Hall on Wednesday, he contributed 16 points, five rebounds and three assists.

On the season, Tucker is averaging 22 points, six rebounds and four assists per game.

Girl Athlete of the Week: Ny’ceara Pryor, Western, basketball

The senior point guard, a starter since her freshman year, was dominant and dazzling in leading the No. 5 Doves to a convincing 75-51 win over rival No. 10 Poly in Tuesday’s Baltimore City girls basketball championship game at Dunbar. Pryor finished with 35 points and added seven assists, six rebounds and five steals — taking charge of the game with 12 of her points coming in a four-minute stretch in the second quarter as the Doves (16-2) pulled away.

It was the first city championship for Pryor, whose Doves lost to Poly in the title game in her first two seasons. This season, she averages 28.5 points, seven assists and five steals per game.

Previous winners

Feb. 14-20: Judson Lincoln IV, Oakland Mills, track and field (boy); Piper Lentz, Hereford, track and field (girl)

Feb. 7-13: Jacob Wright, Mount Saint Joseph, wrestling (boy); Myah Hazelton, Sparrows Point, basketball (girl)

Jan. 31-Feb. 6: Alan Cherches, McDonogh, swimming (boy); Jillian Crawford, Fallston, basketball (girl)

Jan. 24-30: Camerin Horton, City, basketball (boy); Laynie Sheahy, North Harford, basketball (girl)

Jan. 17-23: Christian Thomas, SEED, basketball (boy); Lauren Pellegrini, Centennial, basketball (girl)

Jan. 10-16: Andrew Dolezel, Reservoir, wrestling (boy); Erin Miller, Roland Park, basketball (girl)

Jan. 3-9: Luke Bamgboye, Mount Carmel, basketball (boy); Madison Knight, Patterson Mill, basketball (girl)

Dec. 20-26: Carlton Carrington, St. Frances, basketball (boy); Ashley Dickey, Catonsville, basketball (girl)

Dec. 13-19: Dorian Jones, Parkville, basketball (boy); Ava Wooster, Southern-AA, basketball (girl)

Dec. 6-12: Amani Hansberry, Mount Saint Joseph, basketball (boy); Amori Jarrett, Pikesville, basketball (girl)

Nov. 29-Dec. 5: Kylish Hicks, Mervo, football (boy); Tsion Smith, Mount Carmel, basketball (girl)

Nov. 22-28: Marcus Hines, Loyola Blakefield, football (boy); Zaria Ragler, Arundel, volleyball (girl)

Nov. 15-21: Donnie Lewis, Calvert Hall, football (boy); Stephanie Lathrop, Glenelg, soccer (girl)

Nov. 8-14: Antonio Camacho-Bucks, Centennial, cross country (boy); Christina Candella, Arundel, field hockey (girl)

Nov. 1-7: Rich Monath, Calvert Hall, soccer (boy); Ruby DeFrees, Spalding, field hockey (girl)

Oct. 25-31: Benjamin Siriboury, River Hill, golf (boy); Helen Yeung, River Hill, golf (girl)

Oct. 18-24: Ty Dailey, Dulaney, cross country (boy); Samiha Foster, Reservoir, volleyball (girl)

Oct. 11-16: Jordan Fiorenza, Dundalk, football (boy); Cassi Shields, Westminster, volleyball (girl)

Oct. 4-9: Jacob Murrell, McDonogh, soccer (boy); Dani Mendez, Garrison Forest, field hockey (girl)

Sept. 27-Oct. 2: Bisi Owens, Glenelg, football (boy); Izzy Rothwell, Bryn Mawr, field hockey (girl)

Sept. 20-25: Jordy Eckman, Loyola Blakefield, soccer (boy); Elizabeth Pickett, Bel Air, cross country (girl)

Sept. 13-18: Devin Roche, Dunbar, football (boy); Maya Everett, Broadneck, field hockey (girl)

Sept. 6-11: Noah Brannock, Calvert Hall, football (boy); Mackenzie Calhoun, Glenelg, volleyball (girl)

To nominate candidates, please email Glenn Graham at ggraham@baltsun.com by 6 p.m. Sunday with details about the student-athlete’s performance from the past week.