Oil’s surge to its highest level in seven years, along with strong demand for natural gas, is driving renewed interest in fuel trapped in underground rocks known as shale. Fracking shale has made the U.S. the world’s biggest producer of oil and gas, giving America the energy independence its leaders have sought for decades and upending the geopolitics of the world energy trade. Recent oil busts, exacerbated by the pandemic, drove many producers to bankruptcy, but the rebound under way since early 2021 is transforming the economics of the shale industry once more.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 11 DAYS AGO