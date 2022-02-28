ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BP seeks to appeal Kansas town’s lawsuit over gas price hike

By The Associated Press
 2 days ago

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — The energy company BP says in new court documents that it wants to appeal a judge’s ruling allowing residents of Mulberry to sue over sharp hikes in natural gas prices last February.

The Wichita Eagle reports BP filed two court documents in the last week that indicates it wants the lawsuit dismissed.

One seeks permission to appeal Chief District Judge Lori A. Bolton Fleming’s decision on Feb. 8 to let the lawsuit proceed. The second document outlines BP’s belief that it cannot be sued by residents of the town.

Mulberry sued after natural gas prices soared more than 100% during several days of a winter freeze in February 2021.

