Stewart supplied seven points (3-9 FG, 1-2 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal over 29 minutes during Sunday's 127-126 overtime win over the Hornets. Although Kelly Olynyk was the real hero in the paint with his game-winning jumper, Stewart still impacted as the starting center with a double-digit rebounding performance. Stewart shot only 33 percent from the floor for his second consecutive game, which is well below his 51.6 percent conversion rate for the season.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO