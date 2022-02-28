ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here's What C.J. McCollum Tweeted After The Pelicans Won

By Ben Stinar
FastBreak on FanNation
 2 days ago

C.J. McCollum and the New Orleans Pelicans defeated the Los Angeles Lakers on the last game of their road trip on Monday night.

The New Orleans Pelicans wrapped up their road trip on Sunday night when they crushed the Los Angeles Lakers 123-95 in California.

After the game, C.J. McCollum sent out a tweet with four photos from the road trip, and his post can be seen embedded below from his Twitter account.

McCollum had 22 points, five rebounds and eight assists in the game, which was his seventh with the Pelicans.

He was recently traded from the Portland Trail Blazers to the Pelicans earlier this month after spending his entire career in Portland.

The Pelicans improved to 25-36 on the season in 61 games, which has them as the 10th seed in the Western Conference.

They will return to New Orleans, and play their next game against the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday evening.

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE.

