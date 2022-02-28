Magic's Ignas Brazdeikis: Scores team-high 33 points

Grant totaled 26 points (9-17 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 5-5 FT), three rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal over 36 minutes during Tuesday's 116-113 loss to Washington. Grant scored 25-plus points for a second straight game and for just the eighth time all season. Since returning from a lengthy absence due to a thumb injury and a stint in COVID-19 protocols, the eighth-year forward has averaged 17.2 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 30.6 minutes per game. During that 13-game stretch, Grant is shooting 41.8 percent from the field, 34.7 percent from three and 83.9 percent from the free-throw line.
