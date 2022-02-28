ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Magic's Ignas Brazdeikis: Scores team-high 33 points

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Brazdeikis totaled 33 points (13-19 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, four assists, three...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

REPORT: LeBron James, Lakers parting ways with young prospect

The Los Angeles Lakers have finally made certain moves to address their apparent roster issues. This came in the form of waiving veteran big man DeAndre Jordan to make room for guard D.J. Augustin. It was also reported that the Lakers intend to sign 24-year-old power forward Wenyen Gabriel, and it has now been revealed who they intend to part ways with in order to make room for their new recruits.
NBA
CBS Sports

Magic's Admiral Schofield: Grabs team-high seven rebounds

Schofield tallied 16 points (5-13 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and one steal in 28 minutes during Sunday's 122-111 win over the Fort Wayne Mad Ants. Schofield made his first appearance with Lakeland since Feb. 3. The 23-year-old finished with season lows across the board and is averaging 25.0 points, 9.7 rebounds and 4.0 assists across three contests at the G League level.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ignas Brazdeikis
SPORTbible

DeAndre Jordan Gets Cut By The LA Lakers Just 24 Hours After Viral Video

DeAndre Jordan has been savagely cut by the Los Angeles Lakers just one day after a video of his truly awful pass went viral online. The NBA veteran made headlines for all the wrong reasons when he decided to launch a Hail Mary pass the full length of the court during the third quarter of the Lakers' 123-95 blowout loss to the New Orleans Pelicans.
NBA
CBS Sports

Katie Meyer, Stanford goalkeeper who helped team win 2019 national title, dies at 22

Katie Meyer, a member of Stanford's women's soccer team, has died at the age of 22. Stanford announced made the announcement Wednesday. "It is with great sadness that we report that Katie Meyer, a senior majoring in International Relations and minoring in History, a Resident Assistant, and a team captain and goalkeeper on the Stanford Women's Soccer Team, has passed away ... Katie was extraordinarily committed to everything and everyone in her world. Her friends describe her as a larger-than-life team player in all her pursuits, from choosing an academic discipline she said 'changed my perspective on the world and the very important challenges that we need to work together to overcome" to the passion she brought to the Cardinal women's soccer program and to women's sports in general.'"
SOCCER
fadeawayworld.net

Reggie Miller Opens Up On His Rivalry With Michael Jordan: "We Wanted To Be The Team To Retire Michael Jordan. And That Seven-Game Epic Conference Finals, We Poured Everything Out."

The legendary Chicago Bulls of the 90s had to face difficult rivals on their way to six championships. At the start of that magical decade, they finally got past the Detroit Pistons before taking on the Los Angeles Lakers in the 1991 Finals. After that, they engaged in big rivalries...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fort Wayne Mad Ants#Magic#Fg
TMZ.com

Stanford Women's Soccer Star Katie Meyer Dead At 22

Stanford women's soccer star Katie Meyer -- a Cardinal goalkeeper and a team captain -- has tragically died, the school announced Tuesday. She was only 22 years old. No cause of death was revealed. "Please join us in offering our deepest condolences to her parents and sisters," university officials said...
SOCCER
fadeawayworld.net

NBA Fans React After Frank Vogel Asked The Lakers Team To Pretend They Were Down By 15 Points While Being Down By 30: "Imagine Losing By So Much That You Pretend You're Down By Less Double Digits."

The Los Angeles Lakers have lost several games this season and it seems to be catching up with the team. Frank Vogel's job has been rumored to be on the line barely 2 years after they won the NBA title, and even announcers are trolling the Lakers in the middle of their games. So it's no surprise that the team and Vogel himself are finding it hard to do their jobs to the best of their abilities, as was evidenced during the blowout loss to the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday.
NBA
CBS Sports

Heat's Tyler Herro: Scores 20 points off bench

Herro amassed 20 points (7-13 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-5 FT), six rebounds and five assists in 30 minutes during Monday's 112-99 victory over the Bulls. Herro continues to shine as a second-unit scoring weapon for Miami and has scored at least 20 points in each of his last three outings. He's averaging 19.9 points per game since the start of 2022 while routinely coming off the bench, though he could use some improvement in terms of efficiency. He's making just 42.5 percent of his shots and 35.1 percent from deep during that aforementioned 19-game span.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
G League
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Pistons' Jerami Grant: Scores game-high 26 points

Grant totaled 26 points (9-17 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 5-5 FT), three rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal over 36 minutes during Tuesday's 116-113 loss to Washington. Grant scored 25-plus points for a second straight game and for just the eighth time all season. Since returning from a lengthy absence due to a thumb injury and a stint in COVID-19 protocols, the eighth-year forward has averaged 17.2 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 30.6 minutes per game. During that 13-game stretch, Grant is shooting 41.8 percent from the field, 34.7 percent from three and 83.9 percent from the free-throw line.
NBA
247Sports

Trevor Keels goes off for career high 27 points but says team's work is not done

Duke freshman Trevor Keels scored just four points in the team's blowout win on Saturday last week as three of his teammates went off for 20+ points. On Tuesday night, he rebounded with a career high 27 points, leading all scorers as he found his stroke from beyond the arc and made 5 of 8 three-point shots. It was Keels’ third 20-point game this season and 19th double-digit game, and his first game of 20+ points or more since December 10th against Clemson.
BASKETBALL
WANE 15

Corcoran’s hat trick leads Komets to overtime victory

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Connor Corcoran tallied a hat trick, including the game-winner in overtime, as the Komets bested Tulsa 4-3 on Wednesday night at War Memorial Coliseum. Corcoran’s second goal of the night came with just 18 seconds left in regulation and knotted the game at 3-3, sending it to overtime. It took […]
NHL
NEWS10 ABC

Averill Park’s title defense continues into final

Averill Park girls basketball is one win away from claiming its eighth straight Section 2 title after beating Catholic Central 77-50 in the Class A semifinal Wednesday night at Hudson Valley Community College.
TROY, NY
Yardbarker

Jrue Holiday hits game-winner to complete Bucks' comeback over Heat

Halfway through the fourth quarter Wednesday, the Heat led the Bucks by 14 as it seemed like the current best team in the Eastern Conference would make a statement by handling the reigning champions on their home court. The Bucks had other ideas. Milwaukee erased a double-digit deficit in the...
NBA
Lewiston Morning Tribune

High-scoring Colfax teams prepare for run in Class 2B

The Washington Class 2B state basketball championships start today at Spokane Arena, but the Colfax boys and girls teams, each seeded third in their respective fields, will have the luxury of sitting out the opening round. They each have byes to Thursday’s quarterfinal round, with the Bulldog girls playing at...
COLFAX, WA
KX News

Girls Basketball: Beulah prepared for big test in round one of State B

Beulah’s basketball program is back in the Class B girls’ state tournament for the first time since 1989, and the Miners’ biggest challenge will come in game one against a big opponent. The Beulah Miners have won 13 straight games going into the state tournament, but their first-round opponent, #1 ranked Kindred, has rattled off […]
BEULAH, ND

Comments / 0

Community Policy