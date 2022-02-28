ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

Digital Shapes New Showbiz Models

By Angus Finney
Variety
Variety
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yGHmx_0eRVefuU00

Click here to read the full article.

Once upon a time in Hollywood, the largest film library ever amassed in the world belonged to none other than Netflix . More than 100,000 DVD titles offered by the streamer equaled an unmatched cinematic treasure trove back in 2010. That luminous library has been slashed by more than 85% to some 15,000 titles today, with typical members having access to just 4,000 films today.

That shift shows that the strategic role and value of film libraries and the licensing of movie rights through second and third cycles and beyond, has been caught up in the seismic shifts afoot across the industry. Key tenets that dictated longer term ancillary values have vanished, while free-to-air TV has taken the biggest hit, especially in North America.

Even Amazon’s recent purchase of MGM ’s 4,000-strong film library plus 17,000 TV hours for $8.45 billion failed to excite media commentators, given the market’s current obsession with brand-new content, rather than what’s gone before.

“With all the new high-quality content being created, audiences are watching older films less,” says Highland Film Group’s Todd Olsson. “Libraries still have value of course, but it’s not the same second- and third-run strength when compared to pre-streamer times. More movies now are having their first run and then smaller subsequent life cycles. For smaller movies, they really have to pop or they languish.”

Netflix’s drastically culled offering is instructive when trying to understand the changing role of libraries and licensing values today. A cursory check on Netflix’s own site in January lists films dating from the 1940s-1990s, and the inventory shows slim pickings:
• 1940s: Zero
• 1950s: 5
• 1960s: 8
• 1970s: 19
• 1980s: 48
• 1990s: 116

That’s just 200 or so titles over 60 years for its 222 million members to find, leaving some 3,800 or fewer movie titles streaming from the turn of the century today.

And yet, according to analyst Streaming Observer, the number of streamed movie titles on Netflix has also shrunk by around 40%. There is an irony that the huge spike in subscribers over a decade has been inversely matched by less depth of choice. But the shift also underlines audience viewing habits switching to other formats, such as drama and documentary series. And as Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos candidly notes, “We never spent one minute trying to save the DVD business.”

Before digging deeper, “library” as a moniker requires careful definition or assumptions that can be misleading. There’s a marked difference between an IP-owned and well-controlled and managed library such as MGM (with locomotives such as James Bond and “Rocky,”) and international sales companies, for example, representing producer-owned indie titles to sell first cycle licensing to third parties. The five studios (and some notable mini-majors including the 17,000 film-strong Lionsgate) have historically built rights and their exploitation through both library sales activity but also content exploitation through prequels, sequels, remakes, spinoffs and formats.

Indeed, IP sales and exploitation has played a key part of the 360-degree studio business model for decades, enabling the majors to build up deep content vaults. Warner Bros. harbors around 7,000 films, Sony 3,500, Paramount 1,200 “owned” titles and nearly 3,000 acquisitions, while Universal is feeding Peacock with some 20,000 of hours of programming. Disney, now armed with Fox’s back catalog including the “Star Wars” films, is supporting Disney Plus with nearly 1,400 titles from the back catalog. Much has been made of Disney Plus’ relatively smaller depth of library when compared to streaming market leader Netflix, but its strategy has been praised as placing quality before quantity. As former HBO topper Richard Plepler succinctly put it: “More is not good. Only good is good.”

To understand why less is now apparently more, a former senior streaming executive who wished not to be named says: “In the early days, Netflix was about plenty of library acquisition activity. More content meant more potential eyeballs. But they looked at the data in the mid-2010s and worked out that most of that content was not performing or engaging members. Fresh content, and not just movies, was driving new potential subscribers, and they were unlikely to sign up to due to decade-plus older fare. Netflix drastically reduced library content and focused on new, and sure enough, everyone from streamers to broadcasters stepped up to compete.”

Yet the current pervasive thinking is more sophisticated than just “out with the old, in with the new.” Netflix remains a savvy buyer, picking up strategic territorial rights when a deal makes sense. A case in point is a recent deal where it acquired rights to 80 movies from the Italian pubcaster RAI for €2.7 million ($3 million), and will be adding those titles to its library by the end of 2023. And not all library offerings are equal around the world: in certain territories, such as Japan and the Czech Republic, Netflix subscribers are offered extensive value when it comes to the depth and range of its local library fare. Likewise, the U.K. market has the most comprehensive Netflix TV series offerings in the world.

“The biggest shift has been the total collapse of the window system, where control of the customer’s access and price point via a drawn-out exploitation chain is now dead. We effectively have one window, with some minor variations around theatrical day and dates,” says Peter Klass of GHJ advisers.

Others concur. “The pandemic has speeded up changes in our business model that were inevitable. Exhibitors dictated what the model looked like but that’s crumbled like the walls of Jericho as the windows crashed,” says Cornerstone Films co-CEO Alison Thompson.

But despite the turbulence, “there’s serious competition in the SVOD market and their TV counterparts, and smart indie distributors are playing the market. Those sitting on decent libraries during the pandemic have done extremely well from lucrative packages,” Thompson adds, and she’s not alone in her praise for individual territorial distribs and their ability to pivot.

“Smart buyers are making quick deals with SVODs, and are learning how to drive values up. They have been flipping from theatrical to SVOD but also direct when it makes sense,” says Highland’s Olsson.

The challenge producers face is understanding how to properly gauge and maximize their pitch, package and production’s true market value. After threshing through sites that promise licensing value indicators per hour or title and comparing such alleged “pricing” with the reality check offered by a range of sellers and distributors, the brutal fact is that vast numbers of independent films circulating in development, production and post-delivery are suffering from the acute shift from analog dollars to digital dimes.

“You can no longer say with ease what a film is worth, either in the ‘exceptional’ categories — including award contenders and A-list driven titles — or the no-name low-budget fare that, in terms of territory by territory value, is a fraction of what we need to see to get financed,” says Arclight’s Brian Beckmann. “The exceptions mean that streamers throw large numbers at these kinds of films to take them off the market. It can mean astronomical numbers for premium titles: $1 million to $2 million for key indie territories, and those numbers can go up very fast for [world] rights: $10 million can suddenly become $15 million for top titles, but they are few and far between.”

Pareto’s power law, indicating that 80% of a market is controlled by just 20% of the players, looks more like 90%-10% today. And that narrowing of power is tightening further thanks to a predominantly online business model that appears locked. Will this change again? “Well, some things are never coming back,” says Beckmann. Windows, multiple bites from the same apple, high DVD margins and control over the customer’s access to content, are all gone. “Will there be a new round of revenues created by a new medium? We don’t know, but it’s unlikely for years.”

That said, according to industry players, the current market has significant growth potential via the advertising video-on-demand (AVOD) sector, where depth of content is inconsistent but has all the appearance of an emerging monster in need of more feeding. Not all can match Peacock’s 20,000 hours or YouTube’s vast carousel of free film content, but the appetite from incumbents and new arrivals is growing, with services including Paramount Plus “really starting to motor because they need more content and don’t have Wall Street cash to splash around on originals like some of their competitors,” says Klass.

Players are starting to adapt to the new reality. “Of course, VOD doesn’t replace DVD, but it’s beginning to step into that space, in particular in the U.S., where it’s so robust if you consider the likes of Hulu,” says Bankside’s Stephen Kelliher. “We’re not at the end of players still to enter the market so it will continue to grow for now. It’s clear that while younger people can’t stand ads, AVOD is free, and libraries will have a key role to play in its growth. There’s no meaningful upfront payments but revenue sharing deals will be the exploitation model.”

Others concur: “AVOD is definitely the future for libraries, but the international revenue streams are so small that they often cannot cover the cost of materials, especially dubbing, making it really difficult to break even,” says SC Films’ Simon Crowe.

The eternal conundrum facing producers, explains Crowe, is that they are focused on the extremely demanding job of creating and delivering content. As a result, they don’t talk to platforms on a regular basis, unlike producer reps, sellers and buyers, who speak to them often daily throughout the entire year and have direct relationships with all the streamers and their key decision makers.

“Producers keen on long term value need to trust those people working on their film. Long-term value is about your partners being there 10-15 years from now, checking statements and delving into reports on behalf of your film,” says Crowe.

Other potential yet sometimes untapped producer revenue streams require smart deal making. Even when content is bought out by a streamer, producers should negotiate a share of what Blighty entertainment lawyer Alan Moss calls “off-service” revenues: “What this means is that you benefit when a streamer licenses a film or TV show to a further third party. It’s a fair ask as the producer should be rewarded for ‘off-service’ exploitation.”

Meanwhile further flung territories are experiencing some of the more positive effects of the current disruption. Warner Bros. Australia in association with Aquarius Films recently worked with Binge, a new local streaming channel that has grown out of pay TV operator Foxtel, which is inexorably moving toward the streaming model. Romantic drama series “Love Me” aired as Binge’s first original commission at Christmas, fronted by Hugo Weaving and produced by Warner Bros. in association with Aquarius Films’ Angie Fielder and Polly Staniford. “The territory-by-territory approach gives us more opportunities to make money, and Hugo Weaving clearly gives the IP a boost. Cable will take a while to disappear [in Australia] given its hold on the older demographic but Binge is getting behind some great content and are the home of HBO. They’ve got great taste and their marketing is fantastic,” says Fielder.

Library values have dropped overall during the past decade, but the resilience of the business — as demonstrated by leading sellers and buyers and their ability to adapt to a new playing field, augurs well. They’ll need to be fit and fast, Thompson says.

“We’re facing a five-year-long war between global players and multi-territory operators — with studios and streamers slugging it out. It’s going to be a very com-petitive market but sooner or later people will wake up realizing they are paying $100 a month plus for services they are not using nearly enough.”

Angus Finney’s new book, “The International Film Business: A Market Guide Beyond Hollywood” (third edition), will be published in March.

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Warner Bros. Says It Never Promised ‘Matrix Resurrections’ Would Be Only in Theaters

Click here to read the full article. Warner Bros. argues in new court filings that it never agreed to an exclusively theatrical release for “The Matrix Resurrections,” and that Village Roadshow still owes $112.5 million in production expenses on the project. The studio is responding to a lawsuit filed last week, in which Village Roadshow alleged that Warner Bros. had breached its co-financing agreement by releasing the film simultaneously on HBO Max. Village Roadshow accused Warner Bros. of deliberately sabotaging the film’s box office in order to drive subscribers to the streaming service. Scarlett Johansson made a nearly identical argument in her...
MOVIES
Variety

Keanu Reeves’ ‘John Wick 4,’ ‘Moonfall,’ ‘Dog’ Part of Amazon Prime Video, Leonine Licensing Deal

Click here to read the full article. Amazon Prime Video and Germany’s Leonine Studios are expanding their existing partnership with a multi-year license agreement. Under the deal, Prime Video gets exclusive second window SVOD-rights for a six-month period to upcoming theatrical feature films and home entertainment titles from Leonine’s slate and also includes non-exclusive SVOD rights to titles from Leonine’s content library. Titles include Keanu Reeves’ “John Wick 4” and its spin-off “Ballerina,” starring Ana de Armas; Channing Tatum’s directorial debut “Dog”; Roland Emmerich’s “Moonfall,” starring Halle Berry; Nicolas Cage action-comedy “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent”; Guillaume Canet’s “Asterix & Obelix:...
MOVIES
Variety

AMC Charging More for ‘The Batman’ Tickets, Just Like Spielberg and Lucas Predicted 9 Years Ago

Click here to read the full article. AMC Theaters CEO Adam Aron dropped a bombshell this week by announcing the exhibition chain will charge more for tickets to “The Batman” as part of a variable pricing experiment. Tickets to the Robert Pattinson-starring comic book tentpole will be “slightly higher than the prices… for other movies playing in the same theaters at the same time,” Aron said during an AMC earnings call. According to Entertainment Weekly, AMC is charging an extra $1.50 on adult tickets for “The Batman” in Los Angeles. “This is all quite novel in the United States, but actually,...
MOVIES
Popculture

The Forgotten Morgan Freeman Thriller That Recently Blew up on Netflix

After Under Suspicion, an obscure 2000 thriller starring Morgan Freeman and Gene Hackman, was added to Netflix last month, it surprisingly attracted more attention than it ever got when it was first released. The movie briefly held the No. 10 slot on Netflix's Top 10 Movies in the U.S. chart. It is one of many films starring Freeman now available to Netflix subscribers.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pay Tv#Hbo#Lionsgate Films#Mgm#Highland Film Group#Libraries
Mental_Floss

The Full List of Netflix Shows Confirmed for Release in 2022

Even though 2021 saw many favorite Netflix shows delayed or postponed, the year was certainly no slouch. And there’s plenty more where those came from in 2022. The upcoming year will feature shows that should have returned in 2021 and some that have been planned for 2022, as well as some major premieres you won’t want to miss.
TV & VIDEOS
Elite Daily

Netflix's 2022 New Movie Slate Is Packed With A-List Actors

Since Netflix debuted House of Cards in 2013, it has been primarily known as a streaming service for original TV series, albeit ones that drop all episodes at once so they can be watched like an extra-long movie. But since the release of 2018’s Mudbound, it’s also become a place for feature films starring A-list actors. In 2021, Netflix announced a movie slate so vast, it necessitates debuting more than one new original film a week. To follow that up, Netflix’s 2022 new movie slate looks to top that, and brings a cavalcade of stars to the party as well.
MOVIES
UPI News

What to stream this weekend: 'Sweet Magnolias' S2, 'Reacher'

Feb. 4 (UPI) -- Amazon Prime will release thriller series the Reacher and Netflix romantic comedy series, Sweet Magnolias, will return for Season 2 this weekend. Also, this weekend, the Olympics will kick off on NBC, a docuseries on 90s-era Black comedy night at The Comedy Store, Phat Tuesdays: The Era of Hip Hop Comedy, will premiere on Amazon Prime, Uma Thurman series Suspicion will premiere on Apple TV+ and a new Amazon original movie, Book of Love, will air ahead of Valentine's Day.
TV SHOWS
Popculture

10 Must-See Netflix Movies Coming in 2022

Netflix is making another big push with original movies in 2022, making sure subscribers have a new way to escape at the end of each week. On Thursday, the streamer put out a teaser with scenes from almost every movie it plans to release through the end of the year, boasting a shocking number of stars. The preview proves that Netflix is ready to entertain audiences while the major Hollywood studios' theatrical calendars have few exciting blockbusters so far. Netflix plans to release 86 movies in 2022.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Netflix
Collider

The 7 Best Movies to Watch Before They Leave Netflix in February 2022

If you're looking to catch up on some of the films on your Netflix to-watch list before we dive head-first into Oscar season, there's no time like the present — especially since there are several solid titles that are about to leave the streaming platform. And if you've already got a Netflix subscription, why not take advantage of it to catch up on your backlog? Whether you're in the mood for comedy, drama, or fantasy, there's something for just about every palate. From a taut thriller to a period piece to one of the best sequels of all time, you won't want to miss them before they disappear.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Original Law & Order Star Says New Season Will "Get People Throwing Their Shoes" at the TV

When the original Law & Order, the show that launched the entire Law & Order franchise on NBC, was abruptly cancelled in 2010 after 20 seasons on NBC, fans were, to say the least, stunned. But this week, the beloved police procedural/legal drama returns for Season 21 and while a dozen years have passed and the world has changed, series star Sam Waterston says one thing hasn't: how the show gets people to think. In an interview with Variety, Waterston said that the series will take on issues that "infuriate" people and will have people "throwing their shows at the television" in the new season.
TV SERIES
The Independent

The Woman in the House Across the Street: Netflix viewers distracted by ‘disturbing’ mailbox plot point

Viewers of The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window are being left confused by one particular plot point.The Netflix series, a parody thriller, stars Kristen Bell as a child psychologist who becomes a recluse after her life is rocked by a personal tragedy.Her world begins to unravel after she spots what she thinks is a murder taking place in the house of her new neighbour (Tom Reilly) across the street.While the show took some viewers a while to work out it’s actually sending up similar thrillers that have been released on Netflix,...
TV SERIES
TVGuide.com

Where and When to Watch New Episodes of 1883

1883's 10-episode first season rides on this weekend. The Yellowstone prequel series premiered in late 2021 and became the biggest show yet for Paramount+. Last week's episode saw us check in with Elsa Dutton (Isabel May) after the traumatic events of Episode 5 and gave us a deeper look at Thomas' (LaMonica Garrett) new romance. In the upcoming episode, the Duttons and their caravan have more dangerous weather to contend with on their way west. And we thought treacherous rivers were harrowing enough!
TV SERIES
epicstream.com

Netflix Reveals First Teaser of Mark Ruffalo and Ryan Reynolds in a New Sci-fi Adventure The Adam Project

Netflix Reveals First Teaser of Mark Ruffalo and Ryan Reynolds in a New Sci-fi Adventure The Adam Pr. The Adam Project was one of the 2022 film lineups revealed last February 3, 2022. The list features upcoming projects like The Gray Man, The Mother, and Knives Out 2. The Adam Project features Ryan Reynolds, Mark Ruffalo, Zoe Saldaña, and Jennifer Garner in the new Sci-fi adventure film.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Spider-Man: No Way Home Will Be Streaming on Just One Service Later This Year, and It's Not Disney+

Spider-Man: No Way Home continues to slay at the box office, and is currently the sixth-highest-grossing movie and Sony's highest-grossing movie ever. The Spidey flick also managed to become one of only ten films to reach the $1 billion mark at the international box office. The movie may still be playing in theaters, but fans are eager to have the opportunity to watch it at home. The film is expected to be available to purchase on digital platforms and on Blu-ray/DVD next month, but don't expect it to join other MCU films on Disney+. However, the movie will be coming to Starz at some point in the next six months.
MOVIES
ETOnline.com

Watch Samuel L. Jackson in the Trailer for the Dementia Drama 'Last Days of Ptolemy Grey'

After 40 years on screen, Samuel L. Jackson is starring in his first TV series. The 73-year-old actor plays a man suffering from dementia in the upcoming Apple TV+ limited series The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey. In anticipation of the six-part series’ March debut, the streaming platform debuted the first trailer, giving audiences a look at the moving adaptation of Walter Mosley’s best-selling novel.
CELEBRITIES
AOL Corp

Salma Hayek stranded on SAG Awards stage because Michael Keaton was in the bathroom

There was an awkward moment at the SAG Awards on Sunday when Michael Keaton won, but he wasn’t in the room. Keaton scored the award for Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series for his role in Dopesick. After announcing his name, presenter Salma Hayek was left just looking around. After several seconds, Hayek started getting self-conscious.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Four Original ‘Christmas Story’ Castmembers Join Peter Billingsley In HBO Max Sequel From Warner Bros. & Legendary

EXCLUSIVE: A Christmas Story Christmas, Warner Bros. and Legendary’s sequel to A Christmas Story for HBO Max, continues to ramp up its cast, adding four actors from the original 1983 film: Ian Petrella (Randy), Zack Ward (Scut Farkus), Scott Schwartz (Flick) and R.D. Robb (Schwartz). The film follows an adult Ralphie (Peter Billingsley, reprising his starring role) in the 1970s as he returns to the house on Cleveland Street to deliver his kids a magical Christmas like the one he had growing up. With the same attention-to-real-life tone of the first, Ralphie reconnects with childhood friends, reconciles the passing of his Old...
MOVIES
thecinemaholic.com

Reacher Season 2: Renewed or Cancelled?

Based on Lee Child’s ‘Jack Reacher’ novel series, Amazon Prime Video’s thriller show ‘Reacher’ centers around the titular former U.S. Army military policeman who visits the rural Georgia town of Margrave. A casual visit takes a wild turn when he gets involved in a series of murders. The crime series progresses through Reacher’s attempts to find the truth behind the murders that include a personal loss.
TV SERIES
Variety

Variety

51K+
Followers
48K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy