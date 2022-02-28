ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AEW to Make Los Angeles Debut in June, Will Broadcast ‘Dynamite’ From The Forum (EXCLUSIVE)

By Joe Otterson
All Elite Wrestling ( AEW ) is finally making its long-awaited debut in Los Angeles, Variety has learned exclusively.

The professional wrestling promotion is set to broadcast its weekly TBS show, “Dynamite,” from The Forum in Inglewood on Wednesday, June 1. Earlier on Monday, The Young Bucks announced on their vlog, “Being the Elite,” that the company will air its Friday night TNT show, “Rampage,” at the Toyota Center in Ontario, CA, on June 3. Tickets for both shows will go on sale on March 11 at 10am PT.

“It’s so important for AEW to arrive in Los Angeles and to bring ‘Dynamite’ to The Forum, which is an awesome venue,” said Tony Khan , AEW’s president, CEO, general manager, and head of creative. “It’s a long time coming for AEW, which is consistently one of the most watched cable programs in America, to bring our show to LA, which is a top media market and where there are so many great wrestling fans and a great history of pro wrestling.”

The June 1 broadcast of “Dynamite” will come after AEW’s three-show run in Las Vegas on May 25, 27, and 29, with May 29 being the company’s flagship pay-per-view event “Double or Nothing.” Per AEW, the show at The Forum will be the first professional wrestling event of any kind to take place at the venue since 2015.

The shows in California were originally supposed to happen in 2020, but were repeatedly delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. For months in the early days of COVID, AEW was running shows solely in Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, FL, before returning to a full touring schedule in July 2021.

“I think it means we’re back in full swing with a national coast to coast tour, finally hitting the fans all across the United States,” Khan said. “The next step is hitting the fans across the world.”

AEW’s programming consistently ranks among the top shows on cable in the key adult 18-49 demographic. The most recent episode of “Dynamite” on Feb. 23 was the number three cable telecast of the night, drawing a 0.4 rating in the demo along with 1.01 million viewers.

