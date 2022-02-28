Winning PA Cash 5 Lottery Ticket Worth $200K

A jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 ticket worth $200,000 was sold in Northeast Philadelphia.

The Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket for the Saturday, Feb. 26 drawing was sold at Rising Sun Coastal Mart on Rising Sun Avenue, state lottery officials said.

The winning numbers were 6-15-17-20-22.

The retailer will receive a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Any prizes won on any Quick Cash game must be claimed within one year of the purchase date. Anyone holding a jackpot-winning Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket should contact the nearest Lottery office for further instructions or call 1-800-692-7481.

