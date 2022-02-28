ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘The Problem With Jon Stewart’ Head Writer Chelsea Devantez Signs Multi-Year Overall Deal at 20th Television

By Jennifer Maas
Variety
Variety
 2 days ago
“Celebrity Book Club” podcast host and Apple’s “ The Problem With Jon Stewart ” head writer Chelsea Devantez has signed a multi-year overall deal at Disney’s 20th Television .

Under the pact, Devantez will write and produce her own comedy projects for the studio, as well as supervise others. She will be exiting “The Problem With Jon Stewart” to focus on these projects.

Devantez began her TV writing career on Stewart’s writing staff on his never-released and untitled HBO show. Her other TV credits include Tina Fey and Meredith Scardino’s Peacock comedy “Girls5Eva” and Liz Meriwether and Lake Bell’s ABC comedy “Bless This Mess.” Last year, Devantez sold her pilot, “This Is Our Year,” to 20th Television and CBS. On the film side, Devantez’s “Basic” went up at SXSW and Amazon Prime Video in 2020.

The host of top-charting book podcast “Celebrity Book Club,” which has nearly a million downloads, Devantez is publishing an essay collection from Hanover Imprint at Harper Collins in fall 2023.

“Chelsea is a tremendous talent who brings perspective and nuance to everything she does, from her popular and hilarious ‘Celebrity Book Club’ podcast, to head writing ‘The Problem With Jon Stewart,'” 20th Television president Karey Burke said. “Beyond our admiration for her abilities as a writer and a comic, we also love that she is a champion of underrepresented voices. We’re excited to support her vision through this new, exclusive deal and are grateful to be in business together.”

Devantez added: “I’ve worked with 20th on several wonderful projects, but when we collaborated on a pilot based on my childhood growing up broke with a single mom in the Southwest, I knew I’d found my creative home. I can’t wait to bring them more projects that center working class women’s stories, authentic female friendship, and if all else fails, a slideshow of cheugy NFTs.”

She is repped by ColorCreative, UTA, and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren, Richman, Rush, Kaller, Gellman, Meigs & Fox.

