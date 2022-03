AFRICATOWN, Ala. (WPMI) — There's always been a fear among Africatown natives like retired Marine Major Joe Womack and Anderson Flen, that one day this historic community will be lost, taken over, and forgotten. But there's always been hope, and that hope has landed Africatwon a spot in the World Monument Fund. It's now one of 25 of the world's "most significant heritage sites in need of immediate action."

MOBILE, AL ・ 4 DAYS AGO