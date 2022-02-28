ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Watch Live: California updates mask rules, masks no longer required in schools after March 11

By Marian Bouchot
 2 days ago
Watch the announcement in the live player below

California will adjust its mask policies in the coming days.

Starting March 1, masks will no longer be required but will be strongly recommended for unvaccinated individuals in most indoor settings.

After March 11, in schools and child care facilities, masks will not be required but will be strongly recommended.

Masks will still be required for everyone in high transmission settings like public transit, emergency shelters, health care settings, correctional facilities, homeless shelters, and long-term care facilities.

As always, local jurisdictions may have additional requirements beyond the state guidance.

“California continues to adjust our policies based on the latest data and science, applying what we’ve learned over the past two years to guide our response to the pandemic. Masks are an effective tool to minimize spread of the virus and future variants, especially when transmission rates are high," said Gov. Gavin Newsom. "We cannot predict the future of the virus, but we are better prepared for it and will continue to take measures rooted in science to keep California moving forward.”

Coming up All New at 6 p.m. on News Channel 3, hear reactions from local school districts and parents regarding the new mask rules.

The post Watch Live: California updates mask rules, masks no longer required in schools after March 11 appeared first on KESQ .

