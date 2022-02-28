ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chelsea Devantez Strikes Overall Deal With 20th Television

By Peter White
Deadline
Deadline
 2 days ago
Chelsea Devantez, who was previously head writer on The Problem with Jon Stewart, has signed an overall deal with 20th Television.

Devantez has struck the multi-year to develop and produce comedy projects at the studio as well as supervise others.

It comes after Devantez had previously developed single-camera comedy This Is Our Year – inspired by her life – with the studio for CBS in 2020.

Devantez has had a rapid rise; she began her TV writing career on Stewart’s never released HBO series and was named head writer of his Apple TV+ show – Klepper and Patriot Act writer Kris Acimovic has now taken that role. She has also written on Tina Fey and Meredith Scardino’s Peacock comedy Girls5Eva , and Liz Meriwether and Lake Bell’s ABC comedy Bless this Mess.

Her feature film Basic went to SXSW and Amazon, she hosts book podcast Celebrity Book Club and she has an essay collection coming out via Hanover Imprint at Harper Collins in fall 2023.

Devantez said, “I’ve worked with 20th on several wonderful projects, but when we collaborated on a pilot based on my childhood growing up broke with a single mom in the Southwest, I knew I’d found my creative home. I can’t wait to bring them more projects that center working class women’s stories, authentic female friendship, and if all else fails, a slideshow of cheugy NFTs.”

Karey Burke, President of 20 th Television, added, “Chelsea is a tremendous talent who brings perspective and nuance to everything she does, from her popular and hilarious Celebrity Book Club podcast, to head writing The Problem with Jon Stewart. Beyond our admiration for her abilities as a writer and a comic, we also love that she is a champion of underrepresented voices. We’re excited to support her vision through this new, exclusive deal and are grateful to be in business together.”

She is repped by ColorCreative, UTA, and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren, Richman, Rush, Kaller, Gellman, Meigs & Fox.

#20th Television#Hbo Max#Cbs#Hbo#Peacock Comedy Girls5eva#Lake Bell#Abc#Sxsw#Hanover Imprint#Harper Collins#Book Club#Colorcreative#Uta#Teller#Hoberman Newman War
