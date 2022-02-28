ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Facebook

How to avoid scammers who want your donation to Ukraine

By Doug Reardon
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2s9n7i_0eRVeMKn00

Be charitable but cautious if you’re making donations to causes that help Ukraine and its people.

Typically in times of crisis, donations increase to causes that help with humanitarian aid . But so do scams, and experts are warning of that.

“Scammers go where the money is,” says Troy Baker, a spokesman with the Better Business Bureau of West Michigan. “It’s your money, so find the charity that does the work that you want to get done.”

Baker says the best place to start is figuring out the cause you want your money to go towards, then do your research. Dig into the charity or nonprofit’s financials, look at their board members, and snoop around online for any info you can get into the group’s dealings.

“You can’t just go by the name of the charity or if the website looks really good; you really do need to dig into who they are,” says Baker. “Just because the charity sounds like it does something based on the name doesn’t mean that’s where the money’s going.”

Baker says scammers will use text messages, emails and phone calls to solicit money. He recommends cross-checking with a site like Give.org or your local BBB office before committing to a donation. You can also reach out to the charity directly.

“Don’t be afraid to call the charity, send them an email, ask them, get to know them a little bit,” says Baker. “You don’t have to give this second. You can give an hour from now and still be okay.”

Also be wary of crowdfunding campaigns. Baker says sites like GoFundMe are helpful in some cases, but they have very little oversight when it comes to where that money is actually going. He also says be wary of fundraisers you see on social media, even if they’re posted by a friend or family member.

“People have the best of intentions but just scrolling through your feed and just clicking on something that looks good may not be the best use of that money or the safest use of that money,” he said.

A list compiled by Charity Navigator ranks charities based on how financially efficient and transparent they are. Direct Relief, a charity that provides medical equipment and aid to regions in need, received the highest 5-star rating.

They’d been doing work in Ukraine even before the invasion launched, providing life-saving prescriptions drugs and first-aid backpacks for teams on the ground equipped with ready-to-go equipment.

“Particularly in these high-profile events, I think it’s important for organizations like ours to make sure that there’s an option for donors to be very clear about what they want done with their money,” said Direct Relief President and CEO Thomas Tighe. “If we receive a donation at Direct Relief for Ukraine, that’s the only thing it can be spent on. We’re duty-bound to do that, we segregate the money, we track it accordingly.”

To see the BBB of West Michigan’s Standards for Charity Accountability, click here .

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Chicago

Russia-Ukraine Crisis: How to Avoid Fundraising Scams

People around the world want to donate to Ukraine relief efforts, which creates an opportunity for cybercriminals. The most common types of scams include phone calls, emails, banner ads and text messages that ask for donations and seem entirely legitimate. As the conflict between Russia and Ukraine intensifies, the humanitarian...
CHARITIES
FingerLakes1.com

IRS: When will my refund be direct deposited?

Millions of Americans are preparing their tax returns in hopes of receiving their refund from the IRS in a timely fashion. The IRS struggled to get refunds out to Americans in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic, and this year they’re hoping to return to normal. Deadlines were...
INCOME TAX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Troy Baker
AOL Corp

Tax Schedule 2022: Every Date You Need To Know

The first month of the year is already in the rearview mirror, which means tax season is here — ready or not. The IRS has started processing returns of the earliest early birds who filed in January, but for most of the country, things are just getting into gear. However, the gears are expected to chug along at a painfully slow pace this year, so anyone who waits until April to file their taxes may wish they had joined the early birds when they had the chance.
INCOME TAX
FOXBusiness

Where's my tax refund? IRS sheds light on when it will send the money

With millions of Americans expecting a tax refund this year, the IRS has one request for those looking to get their money faster: File your return electronically and as soon as possible. Nearly three-quarters of filers received a tax refund last year, with an average payment of about $2,800, the...
INCOME TAX
CNET

Child tax credit: Tax refunds could bring another $1,800 per child

This story is part of Taxes 2022, CNET's coverage of the best tax software and everything else you need to get your return filed quickly, accurately and on-time. The advance child tax credit payments ended in December, but there's still more money coming to eligible families in 2022. Now that...
INCOME TAX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Scammers#Bbb
Canyon News

Social Security And IRS Scams Are Exploding!

UNITED STATES—Reader Alert: I have been informed from clients during a Toni Says® Medicare consultation that they have received either calls on their cell or home phone or by mail from either Social Security or the IRS claiming that they owe money, are being held liable and that their Social Security check has been suspended due to COVID-19 issues.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
BGR.com

Here’s when the IRS says you’ll receive your tax refund in 2022

It’s that time of year again. Social media is flooded with memes and funny posts from people religiously checking their bank account to see when their tax refund finally shows up. And results in either a funny post about how they feel as wealthy as a royal now. Or they seethe in anger, either because they feel like the IRS is taking too long — or they didn’t get back as big a refund as they’d hoped.
INCOME TAX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Facebook
CNET

Set Up Direct Deposit With the IRS to Avoid a Tax Season Nightmare

This story is part of Taxes 2022, CNET's coverage of the best tax software and everything else you need to get your return filed quickly, accurately and on-time. The 2022 tax season is well underway, and some early filers have even already received their tax refunds. However, the IRS is warning of possible delays this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and an unprecedented backlog of tax returns For that reason, the IRS is urging Americans to file their taxes electronically and also set up direct deposit.
INCOME TAX
NebraskaTV

Money Matters: Avoid scammers posing as your boss

OMAHA, Neb. — You receive an email or text from your boss or an executive at your company, your instinct is to respond right away. That's what these scammers are hoping for. Josh Planos with the Better Business Bureau is warning about a scam designed around boss communication. It'll first ask you to confirm that you've received the message, then follow up with asking you to purchase gift cards and confirm personal information.
OMAHA, NE
WRDW-TV

How you can donate to support the people of Ukraine

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As the world watches the crisis in Ukraine, many might be wondering how they can help. News outlets in the capital city of Kyiv report that Russian occupiers are not allowing the Red Cross to enter areas that have been targeted. But there are several Ukrainian organizations that are accepting donations:
AUGUSTA, GA
CharlotteObserver.com

Want to help Ukrainians? Here’s how to donate and volunteer from NC.

With the Russian invasion of Ukraine this week, many are wondering how to best help the people of Ukraine and Ukrainian Americans in our local communities. Many Ukrainians were able to flee ahead of the violence, but a large number remain in their homes there, living with uncertainty and fear.
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX 17 News West Michigan

FOX 17 News West Michigan

21K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy