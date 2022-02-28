ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Ukraine: Man refuses to abandon 400 animals in Kyiv shelter and would 'rather die' than leave them

By Furvah Shah
The Independent
The Independent
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DjuAD_0eRVeF9i00

A man in Ukraine has been called a “hero” for choosing to stay with the 400 animals in his shelter in Kyiv despite Russian invasion of the country.

Andrea Cisternino, a former photographer turned animal rescue owner from Rome, Italy said he would ‘rather die’ then leave the animals, which include dogs, cats, sheep and goats, at the refuge.

On his Facebook, Cisternino has been sharing updates on his situation to his 66,000 followers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XfTWh_0eRVeF9i00

In a post on 24 February - the day Russian president Vladimir Putin began his invasion of Ukraine - he said: “I will die here for my animals… I have to think about saving a refuge and it’s 400 guests who deserve to be protected at any cost.”

Despite seeing Russian military helicopters flying near and over his shelter, Cisternino has remained and has been posting regular updates on himself and his animals.

In one post from the first night of the invasion, he said: “Here the is curfew from 10pm to 7pm, everything is shut off, sheltering in the dark, houses with few lights, dark here, more explosions a little while ago, let’s hope for a peaceful night.”

He accompanied it with an image of himself and one of the pigs staying at his shelter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zry4r_0eRVeF9i00

Cisternino last posted on 25 February, where he thanked his followers for their support amidst the ongoing crisis.

He has been described as a “hero” by his supporters. One user said: “All our solidarity, your pain is ours and we hope that all this absurdity will cease out of respect for human lives.”

According to an update from another Facebook user, Cisternino and his wife and three other people seeking refuge at the sanctuary are “fine” despite surrounding fighting and have supplies for themselves and their animals.

Comments / 2

Mary Ring
8d ago

thankyou for caring for the animals who cannot protect or care for themselves will pray for you and them

Reply(1)
3
Related
The Guardian

‘I had no idea he was there’: families’ shock at video of captured Russian soldiers

Ukrainian officials have published dozens of videos of what they say are captured Russian soldiers, as the brutal fighting in Ukraine enters its fourth day. In one of the videos, published early on Sunday morning on the Telegram channel Find Your Own, set up by Ukraine’s interior ministry, a visibly injured soldier identifies himself as Leonid Paktishev, the commander of a sniper unit based in the Rostov region.
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
iheart.com

Iranian Man Beheads His 17-Year-Old Wife

On February 5, 2022, a man beheaded his young wife in Ahvaz, southwestern Iran. Mona Heidari, a 17-year-old #Iran child bride/mother was decapitated by her husband for running off to Turkey. The regime, run by misogynist mullahs, implicitly encourages "honor" killings & the brutal culture of taking revenge on "disobedient" women.
PUBLIC SAFETY
ABC4

Actor Sean Penn flees Ukraine on foot

UKRAINE (ABC4) – Actor-director-activist Sean Penn fled Ukraine on foot after recently arriving to film scenes for his documentary on the ongoing Russian attack on Ukraine. The actor posted a Twitter message on Feb. 28 saying he and his colleagues walked for miles towards the Polish border after abandoning their cars on the side of […]
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Kyiv#Animal Rescue#Italy#Explosions#Russian
americanmilitarynews.com

Russian troops attack and destroy their own troops, tanks

Russian troops attacked other Russian troops early Friday, destroying nine tanks and four armored vehicles in the “friendly fire” incident, according to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. “Just now in the Kiev region, near Severinovka, Russian occupation troops started a fight with… Russian occupation forces. As a result,...
MILITARY
Telegraph

Watch: Russian saboteur plot in Kyiv ends in deadly hail of bullets

Mobile phone footage showing a lethal ambush on a Russian truck in Kyiv was posted on social media within moments of it happening on Friday. Three soldiers, said to be Russians disguised as Ukrainians, lay dead at the end of a fierce gun battle that lasted for more than two minutes. The footage was filmed by civilians from flats overlooking the scene.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Pets
Place
Rome, IT
Country
Russia
People

Heartbroken, Angry Doctor Says 'Show This to Putin' as Ukrainian Girl, 6, Dies Despite Staff's Efforts

A 6-year-old Ukrainian girl is dead after she was gravely injured when Russian forces shelled the port city of Mariupol on Sunday. The little girl, whose name was not immediately known, was rushed to a nearby hospital after the area was bombed, still clad in her bloodied pajama pants that were decorated with cartoon unicorns, according to a report by the Associated Press.
EUROPE
Daily Mail

'God save the Queen!': Ukrainian troops say British NLAW missiles are a 'game-changer' as they train to fight Russian forces and warn 'crazy' Putin: 'We will kill for our homeland'

These are the Ukrainian troops who will face down Russian tanks armed with British NLAW missiles if Vladimir Putin gives the green light to invade. 'God Save the Queen!' bellowed Lieutenant Colonel Ihor Bezogluk, as he welcomed MailOnline journalists to a base 50 miles north of Kyiv where his troops were training to use the NLAWS (Next generation Light Anti-Tank Weapons).
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

China accidentally releases secret Russia-Ukraine documents online

A Chinese state-controlled news outlet appears to have accidentally published official instructions for how Chinese media outlets are to cover Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Washington Post first reported on Tuesday that the Chinese media outlet Horizon News posted the instructions on its Weibo, a Chinese alternative to Twitter. The since-deleted Weibo post stated Chinese outlets are not to make posts unfavorable to Russia or favorable to Western assessments of Russia’s actions in Ukraine.
CHINA
The Independent

The Independent

536K+
Followers
183K+
Post
251M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy