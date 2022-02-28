ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City to Lift Vaccine Requirements for Indoor Venues as Omicron Retreats

By Shoshy Ciment
 2 days ago
New York City is rolling back certain COVID-19 precautions, signaling a return to normalcy in one of the busiest cities in the country.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced Sunday that vaccine mandates for certain indoor venues such as restaurants, gyms and theaters via the Key2NYC program will likely be lifted on March 7 if cases remain stable.

“As long as COVID indicators show a low level of risk and we see no surprises this week, on Monday, March 7, we will also lift Key2NYC requirements,” Adams wrote in a statement . “This will give business owners the time to adapt and will allow us to ensure we are making the best public health decisions for the people of New York.”

Adams also said that mask mandates for public schools could be eliminated next week as well, given a final evaluation on Friday.

As city- and statewide vaccine and masking mandates cool down, retailers are reevaluating their own COVID-19 precautions and scaling back when needed. Adidas confirmed to FN that it no longer requires its U.S. employees to be vaccinated in light of the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to turn down the Biden administration’s vaccine-or-testing requirement for businesses with 100 or more employees.

Retailers are also scaling back mask mandates for employees and customers, as states and cities eliminate these mandates as well.

Earlier this month, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul allowed the state’s indoor mask mandate to expire without renewal. As such, masks are no longer required indoors in most businesses in New York state. As part of this change, the statewide indoor business mask-or-vaccine policy became optional for businesses, local governments and counties.

Last week , Target became one of the first major retailers to eliminate its mask mandate for customers and employees, as states across the U.S. make similar moves. Target does not require employees to get vaccinated, though the company offers benefits to employees who get the shots, such as two hours of pay per dose and free Lyft rides to and from the appointments. Walmart also reportedly dropped its indoor mask mandate for fully vaccinated employees.

Footwear News

Ecco Has New Digs in New York and a New Direction Under US CEO Tom Berry

Click here to read the full article. Tom Berry is only a few weeks into his role as president and CEO of Ecco USA and already has a plan for attracting new customers to the nearly 60-year-old Danish footwear brand. The energetic industry veteran took over leadership in January following the retirement last year of former president Dave Quel. His resume includes leadership roles at The North Face, Tecnica, Salomon and, most recently, Levi’s. Berry believes the key to strengthening the Ecco brand here in the U.S. is to get closer to the consumer. “We are absolute craftspeople and we’re as good as...
Footwear News

Brands at Coterie & Magic New York Remain Bullish on Fall Despite Grappling With Shipping Delays and Inflation

Click here to read the full article. The mood at Informa Markets Fashion’s Coterie and Magic New York trade shows this week was optimistic, with many brands bullish on the return of business after a healthy fourth quarter. But just like at this season’s Magic Las Vegas and Atlanta Shoe Market trade shows, the supply chain was top of mind as brands and retailers try to course correct following a season of late and canceled deliveries due to port delays and factory shutdowns overseas. One footwear brand sales rep, who wished to not disclose their name, told FN that their company usually...
Footwear News

Amid Supply Chain Crunch, 49 Industry Associations Urge White House to Start Contract Negotiations With West Coast Ports

Click here to read the full article. Among growing economic anxiety due to the evolving crisis in Ukraine and mounting challenges to America’s already stressed supply chain, industry leaders from 49 organization sent a letter to the White House on Tuesday morning addressing the upcoming contract negotiations at the nation’s West Coast ports. In the letter, leaders from the American Apparel & Footwear Association (AAFA), Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA), Footwear Distributors and Retailers of America (FDRA), National Retail Federation (NRF), Retail Industry Leaders Association (RILA) and others are asking the Biden administration for “early and persistent” engagement in...
Footwear News

FDRA Asks President Biden to Eliminate Shoe Tariffs Through Labor Day 2022

Click here to read the full article. Soaring tariffs are worsening an already inflationary environment, especially when it comes to consumer goods like footwear. Now, some business groups are urging the White House to take action. In an open letter to President Biden on March 1, Matt Priest, president and CEO of the Footwear Distributors & Retailers of America (FDRA), asked for the elimination of tariffs on shoes and other basic consumer goods through Labor Day 2022 in order to “truly attack inflation successfully.” “Bold steps are needed to help American families before stagflation takes hold,” Priest wrote. “Eliminating tariff collections through...
Macy’s Will Spend $5 Billion by 2025 on Improving Diversity and Sustainability Efforts

Click here to read the full article. Macy’s Inc. is doubling down on its sustainability and equity efforts. In an announcement on Tuesday, the department store chain said it has launched the “Mission Every One” social purpose platform, which commits the company to leveraging its resources, talent and scale to “create a brighter future with bold representation for all,” the retailer said. Built on three pillars of impact — people, communities and planet — Macy’s said it will direct $5 billion of the company’s spend through 2025 to the partners, products, people and programs that help create a more equitable and sustainable...
Footwear News

Industry Moves: QVC and HSN Parent Company Shakes Up Leadership Team + More

Click here to read the full article. Who’s in, who’s out, who’s been promoted and hired — FN covers all the industry changes in one place. Know of an executive on the move? Tell us at web@footwearnews.com. March 2, 2022: Qurate Retail Group, which owns QVC and HSN, is shaking up its management team. Mike Fitzharris has been named president of QVC U.S.; Rob Muller has been named president of HSN; and Mary Campbell has been named president of Accelerating Streaming Innovation – a new business unit created to accelerate Qurate Retail Group’s efforts in streaming and other live video commerce...
Footwear News

The Collabs: Ugg Releases Footwear, Outerwear Capsule with Harlem-Born Artist Tschabalala Self + More

Click here to read the full article. March 1, 2022: Ugg has joined forces with Harlem-born artist Tschabalala Self on a footwear and apparel collection. The collaboration was first introduced in October 2021 when Self wrote and directed her first live performance entitled Sounding Board for the Performa 2021 Biennial at Jackie Robinson Park in Harlem. Teaming up with Ugg to create bespoke outerwear and footwear worn by the performers to match, some of these designs are now available in the ten-piece capsule collection. The collaboration offers three high-heeled suede boots that feature luxurious materials and bold contrast colors that...
Footwear News

OrthoLite Unveils Its First Midsole Technology — a Recyclable Foam Made with Zero Plastic

Click here to read the full article. OrthoLite has been making comfortable footwear insoles for 25 years, but the company’s latest innovation marks its first foray into midsoles. And the technology aims to solve one of the industry’s biggest issues: circularity. It’s new launch, Cirql, is an eco-friendly foam that the company says is biodegradable, recyclable and industrially compostable and will be used to produce midsoles, the core cushioning component in shoes. “Cirql is the world’s first true soil-to-soil solution for footwear,” said OrthoLite founder and CEO Glenn Barrett during a press conference today. The foam — which will be manufactured in the...
Jennifer Lopez
Footwear News

4 Shoe Trends From Coterie and Magic New York For Fall 2022

Click here to read the full article. The party was on at Informa Markets Fashion’s Coterie and Magic New York trade shows this week with platforms, lug soles, cowboy boots and special-occasion styles ruling the footwear conversation for the fall ’22 season. Almost every footwear brand on the floor had at least one of this season’s top shoe trends. After seeing a strong holiday 2021 season, most brands are doubling down on special-occasion styles like strappy embellished sandals. At Coterie, Schutz took the party styles to a new level for fall, introducing unexpected styles with gold and silver embellishments, feather detailing and...
Footwear News

Nicky Hilton Is Cozy in Brown Teddy Coat and Hiker Boot While in NYC

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Nicky Hilton shows how to make chic garments versatile. The entrepreneur was spotted while out and about in New York City today wearing a cozy outfit perfect for the last few weeks of winter. When it comes to the look, Hilton donned a brown teddy bear coat that had an oversized and dramatic lapel and collar. The piece had spacious sleeves and a plunging neckline. Underneath, she wore a black turtleneck that added...
Footwear News

Ralph Lauren Executive Resigns After Investigation Into Conduct and Ethics

Click here to read the full article. Ralph Lauren’s EVP and chief commercial officer Howard Smith has resigned after the company conducted an independent investigation into his personal conduct. The investigation, which was carried out via Ralph Lauren and outside counsel, “revealed conduct that violated the company’s Code of Business Conduct and Ethics and other policies,” according to a Wednesday filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Smith’s resignation is effective April 2, 2022, and is not related to the company’s financials or business, the company stated in the filing. In response to a request for comment, Ralph Lauren directed FN to...
Footwear News

The 12 Best Shoes for Knee Pain, According to an Expert

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Knee pain is simply one of the most frustrating sorts of pains a person can experience. Aside from the fact that it hurts, we all know that there’s little rest for a sore knee — going about life, walking around, getting up and down the stairs and just existing feels painful. When you’re up and about, however, there are some shoes that can at least avoid exacerbating the issue. Finding the right shoes...
Footwear News

Dua Lipa Goes Bold in Neon Yellow Catsuit With Built-In Boots for ‘Future Nostalgia Tour’ at Madison Square Garden

Click here to read the full article. Dua Lipa came through with a vibrant look as she took the stage at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday night in New York. The Grammy Award-winning singer is currently on tour in support of her second studio album, “Future Nostalgia.” The tour has been postponed several times due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but officially kicked off in Florida last month. The “Don’t Start Now” hitmaker showcased her dance moves and hit high notes in a form-fitting neon yellow jumpsuit by Balenciaga. The embroidered outfit was complete with lace flowers, a plunging neckline and built-in...
Footwear News

The 10 Best Long-Distance Running Shoes, According to a Distance Running Coach

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Famed Olympian Ted Corbitt once said: “Long-distance runners have to be very strange people. You have to really want to do it. You don’t have to win or beat someone, you just have to get through the thing. That’s the sense of victory. The sense of self-worth.” Corbitt hit the nail on the head; to be a long-distance runner, you have to be somewhat of a unique creature  — someone who enjoys...
Footwear News

Shop These Brands and Retailers That Are Supporting International Women’s Day 2022

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Celebrate women when you shop on March 8. International Women’s Day is a global holiday held each year on March 8 that recognizes the accomplishments of women. It dates back as far as the female suffrage movement in the early 1900s. Today, the event is an opportunity for activists and allies to celebrate the strides that have been made and continue to champion gender equality in all facets of modern life. Here are some...
Footwear News

Nordstrom Shares Jump After Reporting Improvements in Rack Business

Click here to read the full article. Nordstrom’s Rack business is improving. The department store retailer shared on Tuesday that Nordstrom Rack, its off-price arm, is in the process of recovery. While Rack sales declined 5% in Q4 compared to 2019, the business saw an improvement of 320 basis points over Q3, as the company focuses on driving inventory and improving selling prices. “We have a lot of effort going on in our Rack business,” said Nordstrom CEO Erik Nordstrom in a call with investors. “And while we saw some improvements last quarter, we have a ways to go. And we’re hard...
Footwear News

Target Is Bullish on Sales Outlook Beyond the Pandemic

Click here to read the full article. Coming off the heels of a record 2021, Target is expecting a year of continued growth, pandemic notwithstanding. The big-box retailer recorded $106 billion in total revenue in 2021, with comparable sales up 12.7% over 2020. GAAP earnings per share were up 63.1% year-over-year to $14.10, with adjusted EPS up 44% to $13.56. Target shared guidance for fiscal year 2022, which includes an expectation of low- to mid-single-digit revenue growth, with high-single-digit growth in adjusted EPS. Overall, Target expects 2022 progress to kick off slowly and gain traction as the year continues. “Our strong fourth-quarter performance...
Footwear News

Keen Makes $55,000 Donation to Support Ukrainian Refugees, Asks the Outdoor Industry to Contribute

Click here to read the full article. As the conflict in Eastern Europe intensifies from the Russian invasion of Ukraine, outdoor footwear company Keen is working to help those displaced from their homes. The brand announced today that it has made a commitment of 50,000 euros, which converts to $55,669.75 at the current exchange rate, in both cash and products to support Ukrainian refugees at the Poland, Slovakia and Hungary borders. “In the face of a humanitarian crisis like the one unfolding in Ukraine, Keen stands in solidarity with its people. Our thoughts are with the people and families whose lives are...
Footwear News

Nike Halts Delivery of Products to Russia Via Website

Click here to read the full article. Nike has halted the delivery of products from its website to Russia, the sportswear giant said in a notice on its Russian website. As the notice explains, “merchandise purchases on Nike.com and the Nike app are temporarily unavailable” for customers in Russia. It was not clear from the notice if the shipping limit was a result of logistical issues in the region or a political stance from Nike. A company spokesperson did not return a request for comment. According to the brand’s website, various Nike stores across Russia were open for business, as of Wednesday. Ukrainian...
Footwear News

The 8 Best Hoka Running Shoes, According to Experts

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. If you’ve paid attention to popular shoe styles over the last few years, chances are you’ve come across Hoka One One sneakers. These statement-making pairs not only come in bold color combos but also have extra cushion made from the brand’s patented EVA foam in the footbed, giving them a maximalist design for which the label has become known for. These shoes are hard to miss, and runners swear by them for...
