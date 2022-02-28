Ukrainians defy soldiers in Russian-occupied Berdyansk by singing national anthem and chanting

Crowds of brave Ukrainians defied troops in Russian-occupied Berdyansk by singing their national anthem and chanting.

Footage shared online shows groups of people standing close to military vehicles, shouting in the direction of the soldiers .

Russian forces are said to have taken control of the small town, in the south of Ukraine , on Sunday night.

Around 100,000 people are believed to live in Berdyansk and footage of the residents bravely defying Russia’s invasion has gone viral online.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.