Oregon will lift mask mandate March 11

By Gary A. Warner, Capital Bureau
Columbia County Spotlight
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lVaje_0eRVe9wb00 Gov. Kate Brown said that the move does not mean the pandemic was burning out or is nearly over.

Oregon will drop its indoor mask mandate on March 11, more than a week earlier than announced last week.

Gov. Kate Brown said Monday morning that Oregon, California and Washington would lift their mandates simultaneously at 11:59 p.m. March 11. The new date includes ending mask mandates in schools. The order will affect over 51.2 million people from the Mexican border to the Canadian border, about 15% of the national population

The move comes on the two-year anniversary of the first case of COVID-19 reported in Oregon, on Feb. 28, 2020 in Washington County. Working with California and Washington was crucial to having a unified timeline for the change in mask policy, Brown said.

"As has been made clear time and again over the last two years, COVID-19 does not stop at state borders or county lines," Brown said in a statement. "On the West Coast, our communities and economies are linked. Together, as we continue to recover from the omicron surge, we will build resiliency and prepare for the next variant and the next pandemic.

The move by the three states comes after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention late last week called for new guidelines to determine risk that would allow for the loosening of restrictions for 70% of the country's population where coronavirus is posing a low or medium threat to hospitals. However, the map released by the CDC showed much of eastern, central and southwestern Oregon remained in the 30% of population areas that remain at high risk.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Washington Gov. Jay Inslee issued similar statements Monday morning with the same date and time for dropping indoor mask mandates.

The new date is the second time in two weeks that health officials have moved up the date for lifting mask mandates.

Brown had originally said that the mask mandate would end March 31, about when Oregon Health & Science University projected the state would drop below 400 daily patients in hospitals who were positive for COVID-19.

The decline in omicron-related severe cases accelerated and the date was moved last week to March 19. But on Thursday, OHSU issued a forecast showing Oregon would dip below the 400-mark by March 12. The next OHSU forecast is due Thursday.

OHA said the lifting of the mask mandate did not include changes to federal and state rules on masks in health care settings, airline flights, public transit, and other specialized setting. Updates will be provided in coming days and weeks.

Brown's statement on Monday did not change her plan to lift the state of emergency earlier than April 1, the date she announced last week. The emergency rules gave Brown wide powers to set public policy during the crisis, including the closing and reopening of in-person classroom instruction, business hours, mask usage and limits on event sizes.

The three West Coast states have sought to coordinate on COVID-19 response throughout the pandemic, though they have gone their own way at times, such as the vaccine priority list in early 2021. Brown said the governors believed the mask mandate change was best done at the same time for the stretch from the Mexican border to the Canadian border.

"Our communities and economies are linked," Brown said.

Brown underlined that the move did not mean the pandemic was burning out or nearly over.

"We will build resiliency and prepare for the next variant and the next pandemic," she said. "As we learn to live with this virus, we must remain vigilant to protect each other and prevent disruption to our schools, businesses, and communities â€“ with a focus on protecting our most vulnerable and the people and communities that have been disproportionately impacted by COVID-19."

Oregon officials say they are confident that the move will not replicate the premature lifting of safeguards in July 2022 that came almost simultaneously with the arrival of the virulent delta variant that caused a record 918 deaths in September. Critics said at that time that lifting the ban statewide did not take into effect the wide differences in vaccination rates and prior COVID-19 exposure.

Portland Tribune

Farmworker overtime bill passes Legislature

SALEM — The Oregon Senate has approved a bill passed Tuesday by the House to end the agricultural overtime exemption, sinking attempts at compromise sought by farm organizations. House Bill 4002, which passed the Senate 17-10 on March 3, phases out the overtime exemption over five years while providing...
OREGON STATE
Columbia County Spotlight

Legislature's last gasps as 2022 session nears end

Signs the Legislature was coming into the final days of its 'short session' could be seen in the committee calendars.Broken tail lights, Russian vodka, the Great Resignation, overtime pay, and a machine speed-reading a 193-page budget bill were pieces of a hyperactive Tuesday as the Legislature hit the final week of the 2022 session. In the main event of the day, the Senate and House swapped political hot potatoes. The House voted 37-23 along party lines to approve a contentious farmworker overtime bill, sending it to the Senate. "As a first generation Peruvian-American, I'm honored to be a part of...
OREGON STATE
Portland Tribune

Oregon's Black history may begin earlier than previously thought

Statewide nonprofit Oregon Black Pioneers' discussion ranges back to Sir Francis Drake's landfall on the coast. Oregon Black Pioneers Executive Director Zachary Stocks' recent overview of the state'sÂ African American history highlighted that Black people have been a part of Oregon's timeline since the very first non-Native footsteps hit landfall.
OREGON STATE
Columbia County Spotlight

Oregon's Black history begins earlier than many people may think

Statewide nonprofit Oregon Black Pioneers' discussion ranges back to Sir Francis Drake's landfall on the Pacific coastOregon Black Pioneers Executive Director Zachary Stocks' recent overview of history related to African Americans in Oregon found a central theme in the state's Black history beginning earlier than many people may think. "When we talk about Oregon's history, we have to sort of rewrite what we think in our mind about when African Americans become part of that story," Stocks said. "For so long, it has always felt like we learn about African Americans in Oregon history around the time of the transcontinental...
OREGON STATE
Portland Tribune

Sen. Ron Wyden holds town hall in Columbia County

Oregon's senior senator will hold his 1,000th town hall meeting in Lane County this week. Sen. Ron Wyden will hold his 1,000th town hall Thursday, Feb. 24, in Lane County — a long-awaited milestone for Oregon's senior senator, who set a goal in his first campaign in 1996 to hold a town hall every year in each of Oregon's 36 counties.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, OR
Columbia County Spotlight

Letters to the Editor: Feb. 18, 2022

Reader letters in the Columbia County Spotlight praise the NEXT Renewal Fuels project and Nick Kristof.NEXT is the right project for Columbia County's future I live in Columbia County and am ecstatic the county commissioners unanimously approved the NEXT Renewable Fuels project permits. This is the type of project that lifts us up as a community. NEXT has already signed agreements for local hiring and union hiring. That means my friends and neighbors get lucrative jobs to support their families and bounce back from the COVID slump. And when you hire local, it means all that money lands locally. Small...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, OR
Columbia County Spotlight

OPINION: Spring is coming too soon

Pepper Trail: 'Thank you for this day. Now, please, how about a few weeks of gray skies and wet snow?'Ah, what a beautiful day! The air has that magical quality it sometimes gets in spring, a caressing softness on the skin. The buds on the plum trees are swelling, and the robins have ascended to the tops of the trees, where they're singing with abandon. But — it is February. Today's high temperature in Ashland was 72, almost 20 higher than normal and a new record. At this time of year, the mountains surrounding my Southern Oregon valley...
ASHLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Controversy continues after Kristof ruled off ballot

Former candidate slams failure of political system; Fagan accuses him of undermining democracy. Sparks continued to fly in the Oregon governor's race even after the state Supreme Court ruled former New York Times columnist Nicholas Kristof off the ballot on Thursday, Feb. 17. The court unanimously upheld Oregon Secretary of...
OREGON STATE
Portland Tribune

Oregon overtime bill to stay alive for 2022 session

SALEM — A proposal to require higher overtime wages for Oregon farmworkers will remain in play for the rest of the 2022 legislative session. The House Business and Labor Committee has voted 7-4 to refer House Bill 4002 to the House Revenue Committee, which isn't subject to legislative deadlines that cull proposed legislation.
OREGON STATE
Portland Tribune

Brust enters county commissioner race

Brian Brust, a Rainier resident, is the second candidate to file for the seat now held by Henry Heimuller. A second candidate has filed to enter the race for Columbia County commissioner, Position 2, on the May ballot. Brian Brust, a Rainier resident, is seeking the seat currently held by...
RAINIER, OR
Columbia County Spotlight

