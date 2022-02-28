As Connecticut’s school masking mandate expires, here’s what you need to know

Connecticut’s statewide school masking mandate expired Monday, leaving decisions about whether to continue requiring face masks up to local school districts.

Three weeks ago, Gov. Ned Lamont recommended that the state lift its mask mandate on Feb. 28 and let local school and public health officials make their own decisions. At the time, Lamont said that high vaccination rates among Connecticut residents underpinned the policy shift.

The General Assembly later approved giving the state departments of public health and education the authority to reinstate a school mask mandate through June 30, though the departments have opted to leave the decision to local districts.

The easing of Connecticut’s school masking policy reflects a new era for a fraught issue that has divided families and districts throughout the pandemic.

Here’s what you need to know about the new policy:

Which schools will require masks?

Some of Connecticut’s largest school systems, including Hartford, New Haven, Bridgeport, Waterbury and Stamford, have announced that they will continue requiring masks in schools.

Other districts — including West Hartford, Glastonbury, Newington and Farmington — have said that they will let staff and students decide for themselves whether or not to mask, starting Tuesday.

A slew of other districts, including in Bloomfield and Norwich, are waiting a little longer to determine whether to drop the mandate.

How has DPH advised schools on the decision?

The Department of Public Health recommends that before making changes to school masking strategies, school officials should work with local health officials, staff, students and parents to consider “the unique complexities of school environments,” including local COVID-19 transmission levels, risk tolerance and vaccination status within the school community.

For students and staff who opt to keep wearing masks, DPH has advised districts to help families manage expectations and offer support to those who “might experience stress, fear, or anxiety being in school situations where masks are not being worn.”

The department has also urged districts to develop contingency plans in the event of a COVID-19 surge or local outbreak.

Where else will masks be required?

In addition to schools that opt to retain mask mandates, masking will still be required in a number of different settings across the state, according to DPH .

Masking will still be required in licensed healthcare facilities including hospitals, outpatient clinics and doctors’ offices, nursing homes and assisted living institutions, clinical laboratories and congregate living setting such as residential care homes and group homes. Masks will also continue to be required in shelters for those experiencing homelessness.

How does this compare to CDC guidance?

On Friday, the CDC announced a major policy shift , unveiling a series of recommendations indicating that the majority of Americans could stop wearing masks.

Under the new guidelines, masking is only recommended in schools within counties that are at high risk for COVID-19 transmission. Since last summer, the CDC had previously recommended universal masking in schools, regardless of local transmission levels.

Under the CDC guidance, people in seven of Connecticut’s eight counties are no longer recommended to wear masks in public, indoors settings. In the final county, Middlesex, people at high risk for COVID-19 are advised to consult a doctor on whether they should wear a mask.

How are COVID-19 metrics in Connecticut right now?

COVID-19 metrics have continued to decline in Connecticut over the past week, although at a slower rate than earlier this month.

As of Friday, Connecticut’s weekly COVID-19 test positivity rate stood at 3.16%, the lowest it has been since Nov. 21. The state had 235 hospitalizations due to COVID-19 as of Friday, the lowest the metric has been since mid-November.

Currently — under guidance announced Friday by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — only one Connecticut county, Middlesex, is recording a “high” level of COVID-19 transmission. As of Monday, all other counties are recording “substantial” levels of transmission, at which the CDC no longer recommends wearing masks in public, indoor spaces.

As of Monday, 93.9% of all Connecticut residents and 95% of those 5 and older had received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, while 77.8% of all residents and 81.9% of those 5 and older were fully vaccinated, according to the CDC. Additionally, about 53.4% of fully vaccinated Connecticut residents 18 or older have received a booster dose.

Eliza Fawcett can be reached at elfawcett@courant.com .