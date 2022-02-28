ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Tesla, Coinbase Help the Nasdaq Hold Its Ground Monday

By Dan Caplinger
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 8 days ago

Stock markets remained volatile on Monday. However, the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) in particular remained resilient even in the face of ongoing geopolitical pressure. After having opened down around 1%, the Nasdaq bounced back to post gains briefly during the morning and was roughly unchanged as of 12:30 p.m. ET.

There were a couple of strong stocks that helped bolster the Nasdaq overall. Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares regained some of their lost ground from last week, as some bearish stock analysts had a slightly less pessimistic view of the electric vehicle (EV) pioneer's longer-term prospects. Meanwhile, Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN) gained ground despite some cautionary comments from Wall Street, as the cryptocurrency universe recovered from some of its recent losses.

Tesla moves out of the slow lane

Shares of Tesla gained more than 6% early Monday afternoon. The Elon Musk-led automaker didn't exactly earn positive comments from analysts, but a slightly less negative view was enough to give shareholders the inspiration they needed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EZ0GN_0eRVe5Ph00

A Tesla Model S. Image source: Tesla.

Analysts at Bernstein haven't had a favorable view of Tesla's prospects, and the fact that they kept their underperform rating on the stock shows they haven't dramatically changed that view. Nevertheless, Bernstein did boost its price target on the stock by 50%, resetting its expectations from $300 per share to $450.

The move higher in Tesla's stock also came amid news that Japanese battery producer Panasonic would set up a factory to boost the production of its high-capacity lithium-ion batteries. Tesla intends to use Panasonic's 4680 model battery when it's available, and the Japanese producer hopes to have the factory up and making batteries by 2023 or 2024.

Tesla's stock has seen a big pullback as investors have lost confidence in high-growth stocks more generally. However, demand for its vehicles remains robust, and seeing a key battery supply-chain issue move toward resolution should help bolster the bullish case for the EV maker .

Coinbase rises on crypto revival

Meanwhile, shares of Coinbase Global were up nearly 5%. The cryptocurrency exchange provider benefited from some rebounds in digital asset prices following a big swoon last week.

Most major crypto prices were well off their lows on Monday. Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) moved higher by 5% to get close to the $41,000 mark. Ether (CRYPTO: ETH) rebounded to $2,800, and the smaller but still prominent crypto asset Terra (CRYPTO: LUNA) saw double-digit percentage gains.

Even with the gains, Coinbase remains nearly 50% below its highs. Yet that's not entirely inconsistent with the crypto market more broadly, as Bitcoin, Ether, and other digital assets are far lower than their highest levels as well.

In the long run, Coinbase is looking to diversify its business to deemphasize the importance of trading activity and instead participate in broader cryptocurrency trends, such as decentralized blockchain technology, non-fungible tokens, and improved wallet technology. If those efforts are successful, then Coinbase could evolve into a more reliable generator of revenue and income even when crypto markets aren't booming.

Gains from individual stocks like Coinbase and Tesla won't be enough by themselves to prop up the Nasdaq. However, it's comforting to remember that even when broader market measures aren't showing big gains, you can still find some businesses that are producing powerful results and rewarding their shareholders.

10 stocks we like better than Tesla
When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor , has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Tesla wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 20, 2022

Dan Caplinger has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Bitcoin, Coinbase Global, Inc., Ethereum, Terra, and Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
CarBuzz.com

Tesla Semi Will Be Able To Inflate Its Tires On The Go

Tesla is no stranger to delays. Earlier in the year, the company announced its highly anticipated Cybertruck would be delayed yet again, with production now slated for 2023. It's a similar story with the 250 mph+ Roadster and the Tesla Semi, which was scheduled to go on sale as far back as 2019. But an uncovered patent with the USPTO suggests the Semi may be inching closer to production.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nasdaq Composite#Ixic#Tsla#Ev#Coinbase Global#Elon#Japanese
CharlotteObserver.com

Tesla Receives a Permit That Will Scare Its Rivals

Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report and Chief Executive Elon Musk are officially very close to starting production of cars at their Berlin-based European factory. After several months of uncertainty, a key German regulator has approved the Austin EV manufacturer's request, according to the German business newspaper Handelsblatt. Tesla...
BUSINESS
protocol.com

Coinbase and its CEO face Wall Street’s test

Good morning, and welcome to Protocol Fintech. This Thursday: Coinbase’s Armstrong factor, the EU’s plan for crypto oversight, and Paradigm’s very junior hire. As I write this, reports are coming in that Russia is proceeding with an invasion of Ukraine. Markets are already rattled, and promised sanctions could shake them further. Times like these test startups: The brittler companies will soon shatter, while those built to last will shine. We’ll soon know which is which.
MARKETS
insideevs.com

Will Tesla Expand Its Original Factory In Fremont, California?

Tesla seems to be constantly improving and expanding its factories, and it has two new factories that will begin producing customer cars soon. Does it need all these factories, as well as the ability to expand at the properties further? According to CEO Elon Musk, Tesla is considering expanding the Fremont, California factory significantly.
FREMONT, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Panasonic
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Ethereum
NewsBreak
Tesla
Seeking Alpha

Hanover Bancorp files to hold IPO on Nasdaq

Hanover Bancorp (HNVR) has filed to hold an initial public offering on Nasdaq. The New York-based community bank has applied to list its shares under the symbol HNVR. Size and pricing of the deal have not yet been disclosed. Hanover merged with New York-based commercial bank Savoy Bank in May...
HANOVER, NY
insideevs.com

Opinion: Is Tesla Losing Its "Why"?

Ben Sullins is a long-time YouTuber. He is one of the earliest YouTubers that I began watching back in the day when I first became seriously interested in Tesla. His background is in data and number crunching. He was an early Tesla adopter and advocate who has been a defender of the company in the past, even when “outsiders” were critical.
BUSINESS
Bradenton Herald

Tesla Is About to Start Production at Its Berlin Gigafactory

Things are going to get interesting in the highly watched and tracked electric vehicle market. In recent weeks, Tesla's (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report rivals have sharpened their weapons. They have, like Ford (F) - Get Ford Motor Company Report and General Motors (GM) - Get General Motors Company...
BUSINESS
PC Gamer

Tesla wants its cars to be Steam compatible

Teslas may see Steam compatibility on their gaming dashboards in the future, if a tweet from the company's founder, Elon Musk, is to be believed. New-model Teslas come equipped with AMD GPUs capable of running demanding, triple-A video games, including CD Projekt's notorious Cyberpunk 2077. The center dashboard display of Tesla vehicles is meant to allow gaming and media center viewing while the car is parked, perhaps to while away time while the vehicles charge, for example.
TECHNOLOGY
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
168K+
Followers
82K+
Post
76M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy