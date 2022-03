Barcelona president Joan Laporta has insisted he has no regrets over Lionel Messi's departure last summer as he reflected on his first year back in charge at Camp Nou. Laporta returned for a second spell as president last March and in August told Messi the club could not afford to renew his contract, prompting the Argentine forward to sign for Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer.

