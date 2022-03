Even if you have never heard of Carl Icahn, his presence may have had a larger sway over your life than you might imagine. According to Forbes, Icahn ranks as one of Wall Street's top investors and has influenced American corporate policy for some time. He even joined Donald Trump's administration in the first months of the former president's term and gave advice about "regulatory overhaul." Though this investor received a low score when it comes to his philanthropy, he has stepped up as an animal advocate. Icahn has a problem with McDonald's supply chain and apparently has for quite some time.

BUSINESS ・ 14 DAYS AGO