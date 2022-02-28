ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Sisolak, wife insulted at Las Vegas restaurant

By KTNV Staff
KTNV 13 Action News
KTNV 13 Action News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45uxaV_0eRVd5Ru00

Gov. Steve Sisolak is "deeply disappointed" with the way he and his wife were treated at a Las Vegas restaurant over the weekend, his communications director stated Monday.

It happened when the governor was asked to pose for a photo while walking through the unnamed restaurant on Sunday, Meghin Delaney says.

"The governor often greets Nevadans in public with a quick handshake, conversation or a picture — talking to Nevadans is one of the governor's favorite parts of his job," Delaney said.

However, the governor was apparently insulted by the individual who asked to pose with him on Sunday. Sisolak's office did not go into details in a press release, except to say that Sisolak is "deeply disappointed in how this incident unfolded, particularly with the language used to talk about First Lady Kathy Sisolak's heritage."

"We can disagree about the issues, but the personal attacks and threats are unwarranted, unwelcome and unbecoming behavior for Nevadans," Delaney stated.

The First Lady is a first-generation Chinese American who was born in Ely and raised in Las Vegas.

Gov. Sisolak appreciates the professionalism shown by restaurant employees in response to the incident and "looks forward to continuing to support Nevada's small businesses and their employees," Delaney said.

"The governor works on behalf of all Nevadans — even those who disagree with him — and he will continue to do so," Delaney stated. "The governor has always and will always encourage Nevadans to be kind to one another."

The governor's campaign released the following statement in response to the "racist threats" made against the governor and first lady:

“This behavior is unwarranted, racist, and un-Nevadan. Words have consequences - and the GOP field should be horrified that their rhetoric is encouraging violence. Anything less than a denunciation is condoning this behavior and encouraging it to continue.”

Rep. Susie Lee, who represents Nevada's 3rd Congressional District, called the behavior "alarming and unacceptable."

"I stand with our AAPI community here in Nevada. We must all come together to reject this kind of hateful rhetoric," she said.

According to the governor's office, an investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Comments / 172

Jerry
2d ago

With all the harm he has created directly or indirectly on so many Nevada citizens, these episodes are bound to happen. I’m not agreeing that what happened to him is acceptable but people need to understand he has created hardships for so many and those people are extremely angry the way he has governed this state during Covid. If you were not negatively affected then I’m sure you wouldn’t understand.

Reply
23
GoCubbies
2d ago

Big woop . President Trump and his wife put up with way worse the whole time he was in office. And no one even mentions it!!!

Reply(14)
90
Andrew Lashua
2d ago

Every time someone disagrees or rebukes him he always claims that his wife's heritage has been insulted. I don't believe a word of it.

Reply(8)
44
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KTNV 13 Action News

Average gas price in Las Vegas surpasses $4

As the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues Tuesday, gas prices, which were already rising, showed no signs of slowing down and may get even worse in the weeks to come. The rise in prices is having an impact on families in Las Vegas. 13 Action News spoke with some drivers who say they’ve been reevaluating when and how often they drive.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Restaurants
State
Nevada State
Nevada State
Nevada Food & Drinks
Local
Nevada Lifestyle
Las Vegas, NV
Food & Drinks
Nevada State
Nevada Restaurants
City
Ely, NV
Local
Nevada Government
Las Vegas, NV
Lifestyle
Las Vegas, NV
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Sisolak
Person
Susie Lee
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink#Nevadans#Chinese American#Gop#Repre
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
Country
China
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
KTNV 13 Action News

KTNV 13 Action News

20K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Las Vegas, Nevada news and weather from KTNV 13 Action News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy