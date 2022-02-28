ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belton, TX

Raging bull: Video shows dad protect son from charging beast at rodeo

By MaryAnn Martinez
New York Post
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA hero dad was caught on harrowing video throwing himself between his son and a raging bull at a Texas rodeo earlier this month. The Instagram footage shows 18-year-old Cody Hooks being bucked off the bull almost immediately after coming out of the gate at the Bell County Rodeo in Belton...

nypost.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Whiskey Riff

Bull Rider Gets Knocked Unconscious, Dad Dives On Top Of Him To Save Him From The Bull

Talk about risking your whole life for your son. Cody Hooks was competing in a bull riding competition at the Bell County Expo Center in Belton, Texas this past Saturday, when he ran into a terrifying encounter with a bull. Shortly after being released from the gate, Hooks was bucked off the enraged bull, and was completely knocked out after hitting his head hard on what appeared to be the bull itself. Unable to move and unconscious at the moment, […] The post Bull Rider Gets Knocked Unconscious, Dad Dives On Top Of Him To Save Him From The Bull first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
iheart.com

Texas Father Acts As Human Shield After Bull Rider Son Is Knocked Out

At a rodeo in the Central Texas town of Belton, 18-year-old bull rider Cody Hooks was bucked off the bull with his head hitting the horn, knocking him out on the ground unconscious. That's when his father jumped in to shield his son from the bull. The father even took...
101.5 KNUE

[Watch] Bull Rider’s Father Called a Hero After Protecting Son from Charging Bull

This article is going to showcase the bravery that bull riders showcase every time they ride. I don't have the gumption to do it and any keyboard warrior who comments that they could do it can't do it either. It takes a special kind of athlete to do what a bull rider does. Only a father of a bull rider could do what this father did at recent Belton, Texas rodeo to protect his son who got bucked off an angry bull.
KIXS FM 108

Four Year Old Texan Boy Dies Begging For Bread And Water On Video

Videos Prove Father of Four Year Old Texan Boy Intentionally Starved His Son to Death. The biological father of four-year-old Benjamin Cervera, has been arrested and charged with intent to cause bodily injury to a child after multiple videos surfaced of 28-year-old Brandon Lee Cervera intentionally starving his own son to death.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Belton, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Belton, TX
Crime & Safety
102.5 KISS FM

The Teen Who Allegedly Threw Her Baby in a Dumpster Isn’t Having Fun in Court

The teen from Hobbs, New Mexico has made another appearance in court after being seen on surveillance footage leaving her newborn baby in a dumpster. Eighteen-year-old Alexis Nicole Avila appeared in court on Monday, February 28th, 2022 for a preliminary hearing to decide whether or not her case had enough evidence against her to go to a jury trial. KAMC News reports that the case would be going forward, but with a small legal change.
LUBBOCK, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Raging Bull#Cowboys#Bulls#Instagram A#The Bell County Rodeo
TheDailyBeast

Missing Mother of Two Found Dead Underneath House

A Fort Worth man has been arrested after the body of a missing woman, 26-year-old Marissa Grimes, was found under his house. The suspect, Valerian Osteen, had been out of jail on bond for two domestic violence charges involving Grimes when she went missing. He also had five prior felony convictions. As reported by the Fort-Worth Star Telegram, a “danger assessment” by the DA’s office concluded Grimes was in “extreme danger” should Osteen be released, and the young mother of two had reportedly been hiding from him when she disappeared. Officers conducted a search of Osteen’s property after locating Grimes’ abandoned car nearby and made the grim discovery. A Facebook post by a family friend stated, “She had the strength to go report the abuse and NOTHING happened as a result. She had no protection and when they allowed him to bail out. He set his sights on revenge.”
FORT WORTH, TX
KCEN

'It instantly ripped off my arm, leg' | Double amputee shares how he's thriving after horrific motorcycle accident

CHINA SPRING, Texas — A year ago last February, former Miss Waco Jamie Blanek was in an accident that made her an amputee, and almost a double amputee. 6 News did a feature story on her that aired last May, but by the time that feature had run, a young man in China Spring who had heard her story, and remembered thinking what a tragedy that was, had become a double amputee himself. Now we share the story of Hunter Jaynes.
CHINA SPRING, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Instagram

Comments / 0

Community Policy