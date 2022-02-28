Video: Watch Scott Frost's full press conference from Nebraska's first day of spring football

When the Iowa football program shops in the NCAA transfer portal, it isn’t necessarily looking for the shiniest car in the lot. It’s more about the fit for the Hawkeyes. Monday evening, Iowa welcomed an All-Patriot League tight end to the program. Steven Stilianos, a 6-foot-5, 250-pound Virginia...
Iowa will be without forward Patrick McCaffery for Monday night’s home game against Northwestern. The school announced that McCaffery is dealing with a hip injury and is day-to-day. This season, McCaffery has appeared in 26 games. He averages 10.7 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists over 25.1 minutes per...
It’s hard to evict a detail that rents space in your brain for 14 years. New Nebraska offensive coordinator Mark Whipple started his first spring camp at NU with a rare compromise to embrace the terminology used by Husker offenses past for his own Husker offense in the present. A few of his Monday play calls came out sounding like those he’d called for the Philadelphia Eagles in 2008 – and every year since. Until now.
Caitlin Clark doesn’t think it happened by accident. The Iowa sophomore became the fourth Hawkeye in five seasons to be named as the Big Ten player of the year in women’s basketball on Tuesday, following two-time winner Megan Gustafson and Kathleen Doyle in receiving the recognition. "I think...
Offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz will now oversee Iowa’s quarterbacks and former Hawkeye Abdul Hodge will coach tight ends in a restructured University of Iowa football staff announced Wednesday. Hodge, a three-time All-Big Ten linebacker for the Hawkeyes between 2002-05, replaces Brian Ferentz in coaching Iowa’s talent-rich tight end position...
LINCOLN — Mickey Joseph says he needs one day to discern who’s part of the problem. The biggest problem in college football today, Joseph says, is that the kids don’t love the grind. They love the attention that comes with wearing a red “N” on their helmets. They love building followers on social media. But they only “like” the work he demands of them each day.
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Nebraska football is back. February 28th marks the first practice of the 2022 for the Nebraska Cornhuskers, and they'll head into the fall with almost an entire new offensive approach. During the off-season, Nebraska replaced most of its offensive coaches by hiring four new offensive assistant coaches...
Below are World-Herald staff writer Stu Pospisil's projected pairings for the Nebraska high school girls state basketball tournament. 1:30: Millard South (26-0) vs. Bellevue West (18-6) 3:15: Omaha Central (24-3) vs. Lincoln SW (19-5) 6: Fremont (22-2) vs. Lincoln Pius X (19-6) 7:45: Lincoln High (21-2) vs. Bellevue East (19-6)
Four Nebraska baseball games will be broadcast on Nebraska Public Media, formerly known as NET, this season. The games includes three home games: March 26 vs. Michigan at 2:05 p.m., April 27 vs. UNO at 6:35 p.m. and April 30 vs. Iowa at 2:05 p.m. The fourth game with be...
The Iowa football program has hired former Hawkeye and three-time All-Big Ten linebacker Abdul Hodge as its tight ends coach, head coach Kirk Ferentz announced on Wednesday. In a corresponding move, offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz will replace Ken O’Keefe as Iowa’s quarterbacks coach. O’Keefe, who spent 18 seasons on Iowa’s coaching staff during two separate stints, stepped down from his role in February.
FAYETTEVILLE — About midway through the first half of Arkansas basketball's rematch with LSU on Thursday night, Razorbacks guard Stanley Umude missed a layup. Au'Diese Toney grabbed the offensive rebound, then missed the put-back. Umude grabbed another offensive board and finished with a two-hand flush that gave Arkansas a four-point lead.
It was a short sequence, not all that consequential in the overall scheme of the game. It was, however, emblematic of the kind of fight the No....
In fairness, I think the Big Ten is the best league in the country for college hoops. I don't believe that any team in the league stinks. But Nebraska is far and away the worst team in the conference this year and a late season loss at home, especially considering the Buckeyes desperately needed a win in response to the Maryland loss, is really hard to swallow.
Nebraska’s Red-White spring game will kick off at 1 p.m. April 9, NU announced Tuesday. Tickets for the game at Memorial Stadium, which will be televised on BTN, are available at Huskers.com/tickets. Reserved tickets are $10 for adults and $1 for children eighth grade and younger. If tickets remain...
Nebraska basketball continued a late-season renaissance on Tuesday night, going to Ohio State and knocking around No. 23 Ohio State and claiming a 78-70 win over the Buckeyes. The road win backs up Nebraska’s dominating road win over Penn State on Sunday night — doubling the number of conference road wins in a week that Fred Hoiberg’s team had in nearly three years at Nebraska. The win snapped a 24-game losing streak against ranked opponents dating back to the 2019 Big Ten Tournament.
HOUSTON, TX — After an 0-3 start to the season, the Baylor Baseball team is back up to .500 on the season as the Bears beat Rice 9-0 to improve to 4-4 on the season. The key inning in this game was the fifth, when Baylor added four runs onto what was a 1-0 lead, […]
Omar Brown playing for Northern IowaAndy Abetya/The Gazette. Nebraska Football was the beneficiary of a bunch of transfer additions this off-season. One of them was corner Omar Brown. The former Northern Iowa star picked the Nebraska football program in January. Even as he battles back from injury, he has the potential to get playing time.
LINCOLN, Neb. — The Huskers' annual spring football game will kick off at 1 p.m. on April 9, Nebraska announced on Tuesday. The game will be televised on Big Ten Network, as part of a full day of NU coverage on BTN. The Nebraska baseball team will face Rutgers at Haymarket Park at 3:15 p.m. and will also be broadcast on BTN.
Nebraska’s football program has a lot of ground to cover this spring, but the 15 practices and five weeks of work also provide a ton of chances to experiment with different combinations of players in different spots. Several offensive linemen and defensive linemen will shuffle around, but there are...
