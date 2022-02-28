Video: Watch Scott Frost's full press conference from Nebraska's first day of spring football

It’s hard to evict a detail that rents space in your brain for 14 years. New Nebraska offensive coordinator Mark Whipple started his first spring camp at NU with a rare compromise to embrace the terminology used by Husker offenses past for his own Husker offense in the present. A few of his Monday play calls came out sounding like those he’d called for the Philadelphia Eagles in 2008 – and every year since. Until now.

