Great Lakes Ice extent almost doubled Sunday night. That was because it was very cold and the wind calm or nearly calm, allowing ice to form. Here’s the numbers: Great Lakes combined ice extent was 23.8% Sunday and 41.8% on Monday – again of 18% – almost doubling! Lake Superior extent went from 18.4% to 37.8%…Lake Michigan from 16.7% to 30.4%…Lake Huron from 30.5% to 54.8%. Look at the graph above and you can see the substantial up and down extent of the ice on the Great Lakes.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 15 DAYS AGO